WaveMaker Announces React Native Studio, Accelerates iOS and Android App Development

Plano, TX, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaveMaker, the breakthrough development system for accelerating modern software development, announces React Native studio that makes native mobile app building accessible to web developers familiar with JavaScript.

React Native technology accelerates and simplifies development of mobile applications that have all of the features commonly found in truly native applications. This has led to a resurgence in demand for mobile applications among organizations. WaveMaker helps overcome React Native skill shortages in developer teams by empowering developers with web skills using a low code approach.

“Businesses today need to innovate faster than ever, and our React Native-based platform helps them do just that,” said Deepak Anupalli, Co-founder and CTO of WaveMaker. “By combining low code with React Native, we enable teams to build cross-platform, secure, enterprise-grade and experience rich mobile apps at a fraction of the time and cost. This solution is designed to help companies stay ahead in a fast-moving, mobile-first world.”

WaveMaker Studio for React Native provides web developers a familiar JavaScript paradigm to create apps for both iOS and Android devices from a single codebase, and translates complex CSS and components into high quality React Native code. The integrated low code driven development environment comes with tools for testing, debugging, installer creation and deployment.

WaveMaker uses a unique reusable prefab component system that serves both web and mobile application architectures. While factory components can be used with minimal customization, it provides a way for developers to bring in their custom components and design system elements. This significantly reduces development time and ensures a consistent user experience across both web and mobile platforms.

With React Native at its core, WaveMaker’s platform empowers developers to build seamless, native-like apps for both iOS and Android from a single codebase, significantly reducing time-to-market. The platform integrates agile methodologies, allowing for iterative development and quick adaptation to market changes, enabling companies to release apps up to thrice as fast.

WaveMaker uses its cloud infrastructure to allow customers to access scalable resources and streamline deployment processes. This reduces operational costs and enhances the overall performance and reliability of web and mobile applications built on the platform.

About WaveMaker

WaveMaker, Inc. is a privately held independent software vendor that offers enterprise teams building a large number of web and mobile applications a high-performance accelerator platform that is driven by AI and low code. A unique component architecture and scaffolding based on open standards makes the platform highly customizable, secure, generate extensible Angular and React Native code, and open to third party integrations. Global companies in fintech, banking, telecom, and healthcare across 17 countries use WaveMaker platform to deliver API-driven, enterprise-grade web and mobile software to their customers. WaveMaker is headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area with R&D in Hyderabad, India. For more information, visit wavemaker or follow @WaveMaker on Twitter and LinkedIn.