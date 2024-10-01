Ryōken Instinct Launches the Limited Edition Holiday Advent(ure) Calendar

Seattle, Washington, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryōken Instinct , the pioneer in premium dog treats for adventurous canines, is thrilled to announce its exclusive release of the Advent(ure) Calendar (MSRP $139), a first-of-its-kind holiday experience for dogs and their outdoor-loving humans. Designed to make the holiday season extra special, this premium boxed advent calendar offers 24 days of unique, high-quality, all-meat dog treats, with each day featuring a different ethically sourced protein.



“At Ryōken Instinct, we believe that every adventure, no matter how small, deserves to be shared with our dogs. Our Advent(ure) Calendar is more than just a collection of treats – it’s a daily ritual that brings humans and their best friends closer during the most magical time of year,” says the founder of Ryōken Instinct, Martha Santos.

Inspired by Ryōken Instinct’s award-winning bars and minis, the Advent(ure) Calendar is the perfect holiday gift for dog lovers who want to treat their companions to something truly special. Each treat in the calendar is crafted from a single, ethically sourced protein, ranging from beef to venison to quail to rabbit, offering a variety of flavors to keep your dog excited and engaged throughout December.

Key Features:

24 Unique Proteins: Each day offers a different all-natural, high-protein treat, ensuring variety in your dog’s diet while delivering essential nutrients.

Ethically Sourced Ingredients: Every protein is sustainably sourced from trusted farms and fisheries, keeping both your dog and the planet healthy.

Every protein is sustainably sourced from trusted farms and fisheries, keeping both your dog and the planet healthy. No Fillers, No Cheap Ingredients: We guarantee no grains, legumes, or low-quality fillers, ensuring your dog gets only the best.

Bonding Opportunity: The Advent(ure) Calendar creates a daily ritual for pet owners to pause, connect, and share a special moment with their dogs during this holiday season.

Adventure-Ready Design: Beautifully packaged with Japanese heritage inspired graphics, this calendar will complement the holiday season for any dog-loving household.



Pricing and Availability

The Ryōken Instinct Advent(ure) Calendar is available for pre-order today, exclusively at ryokeninstinct.com . Don't miss out on the early-bird price of $109 (price increases to $139 on November 1st). This unique gift is ideal for active dog owners and anyone seeking the perfect present for fellow dog parents. Inventory is limited and once sold out, it will not be restocked until next holiday season.

About Ryōken Instinct

Founded in 2022, Ryōken Instinct is dedicated to enriching the lives of dogs through exceptional nutrition and shared outdoor adventures. Known for its nutrient-dense, adventure-ready bars and treats, Ryōken Instinct handcrafts all their products in small batches using sustainably sourced ingredients. Every product is designed to enhance canine vitality and strengthen the bond between humans and their dogs. To learn more, visit ryokeninstinct.com and follow on instagram @ryokeninstinct .





