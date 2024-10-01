NHL Hall-of-Famer, Henrik Lundqvist, Teams Up with Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to Launch Life DisRPted™ Campaign to Drive Awareness of Recurrent Pericarditis

LONDON, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (Nasdaq: KNSA) (Kiniksa), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, has teamed up with National Hockey League™ (NHL) Hall-of-Famer, Henrik Lundqvist, to launch Life DisRPted, a national campaign focused on raising awareness of recurrent pericarditis, its impact on quality of life, and the critical importance of early diagnosis and treatment. Lundqvist was diagnosed with recurrent pericarditis in 2021, ultimately leading to his decision to retire from the NHL.



“When I was first diagnosed with recurrent pericarditis, it felt like being hit by a train. The persistent pain of pericarditis flares ultimately kept me from returning to the NHL and the game I love. In addition to the physical toll, I felt I was missing out on life with my family and friends,” said Henrik Lundqvist, Hall of Fame former goaltender for the New York Rangers. “While this experience has deeply affected me, my family, and my career, it is possible to take back control with a proactive approach. I want to use the Life DisRPted campaign to raise awareness of recurrent pericarditis and encourage others to advocate for early diagnosis and treatment.”

“There is a large unmet need for patients with recurrent pericarditis. Many patients experience delayed diagnosis, which can leave them feeling isolated or helpless,” said Sanj K. Patel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kiniksa. “The goal of this campaign is to let patients with recurrent pericarditis know that they are not alone and do not have to suffer in silence. With the right medical support, recurrent pericarditis patients can manage this chronic disruption in their lives.”

As part of Life DisRPted, Lundqvist’s journey is featured in a video titled “Comeback After Comeback,” alongside insights from Dr. Antonio Abbate, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Cardiology at The University of Virginia. The video highlights Lundqvist’s personal experience with recurrent pericarditis, from his diagnosis to how it disrupted his life and career, while stressing the importance of self-advocacy in managing the disease. The video is available on the campaign website, LifeDisRPted.com, which also features a downloadable Doctor Discussion Guide to help patients prepare for conversations with their healthcare providers.

“Recurrent pericarditis is a rare disease, and its symptoms often mimic those of other conditions like heart attacks, gastritis, or musculoskeletal pain, making it difficult to diagnose,” said Dr. Abbate. “Recurrent pericarditis flares can be cyclical, with each flare increasing the risk of another, which makes early diagnosis and proactive collaboration with a healthcare provider essential. If you’ve been diagnosed with or think you have recurrent pericarditis, it’s important to talk with your doctor. By understanding the disease, you can work together on a plan to treat recurrent pericarditis.”

To learn about recurrent pericarditis and hear more about Henrik Lundqvist's personal experience, visit LifeDisRPted.com.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0e3b25b-09eb-4f6e-b93a-893e0a29c4d0

About Recurrent Pericarditis

Recurrent pericarditis is a painful and debilitating chronic autoinflammatory cardiovascular disease marked by inflammation of the pericardium and is often associated with changes in electrical conduction and sometimes buildup of fluid around the heart, called pericardial effusion. Recurrent pericarditis symptoms have an impact on quality of life, limit physical activities, and lead to frequent emergency department visits and hospitalizations. Data show that approximately 40,000 patients in the U.S. seek and receive treatment for recurrent pericarditis each year. Of that group, approximately 14,000 patients experience two or more recurrences due to persistent underlying disease or inadequate response to conventional therapies, such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), colchicine and corticosteroids.

About Kiniksa

Kiniksa is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa’s immune-modulating assets are based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms, target a spectrum of underserved cardiovascular and autoimmune conditions, and offer the potential for differentiation. For more information, please visit www.kiniksa.com.

Every Second Counts! ®

Kiniksa Investor Contact

Jonathan Kirshenbaum

(781) 829-3949

jkirshenbaum@kiniksa.com

Kiniksa Media Contact

Tyler Gagnon

(781) 431-9100

tgagnon@kiniksa.com