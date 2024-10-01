InFlux Technologies and Akash Network Team Up to Launch DePIN and Web3 Advocacy Group

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InFlux Technologies (Flux), a leading global decentralized technology company specializing in cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and decentralized cloud computing services, has today announced it is teaming up with Akash Network to set up a DePIN advocacy group. This partnership will address regulatory clarity and foster government commitment to development in the sector. Working collaboratively, Flux and Akash Network aim to facilitate education and industry awareness while actively engaging government agencies, lawmakers,

and regulators.

"In an era where innovation races ahead of regulation, it's imperative that we create frameworks that both protect consumers and nurture the transformative potential of decentralized technologies. The future of Web3 and DePIN depends on our ability to collaborate, educate, and advocate for a regulatory environment that fosters growth while safeguarding the integrity of the ecosystem,” said CEO and Co-founder of InFlux Technologies, Daniel Keller.



Akash Network, a global leader in decentralized computing services, is widely reputed as the "Airbnb for data centers." Leveraging an extensive infrastructural network powered by independent providers, Akash Network has proven itself a renowned DePIN industry player, offering computing resources via the secured marketplace.

Flux has distinguished itself as a significant provider of decentralized cloud solutions spawning across Web3, DePIN, and AI. Flux bridges the infrastructural gap, offering a scalable, cost-effective alternative for developers, researchers, and enterprises to access computing resources while rewarding providers on the network. Flux is redefining the future of the decentralized internet by bridging the tech barrier, allowing end-users to interact more easily with the Web3 ecosystem, and innovating to power the free web smarter, better, and at affordable prices.

Flux and Akash Network's shared vision positions them to lend their voices to the U.S. regulation question from an industry experience vantage point. The advocacy group will also aim to propose regulatory frameworks that draw from the unique nature of the Web3/DePIN sector, with a focus on promoting innovation, compliance, and consumer interests. By building an advocacy group, Flux and Akash Network seek to promote regulatory synergy in the blockchain sector, setting a template that encourages cross-industry growth across DePIN, Web3, and even associated technologies in the future.

“DePINs attract mainstream users to crypto by improving inefficient large-scale industries, ensuring crypto's ongoing importance. This sector is in its infancy and needs to be regulated accordingly,” noted Founder of Akash Network, Greg Osuri.

About Akash Network

Akash Network is "the world's premier decentralized marketplace." Utilizing blockchain technology, the network enables users to access a global computing resource market, providing an efficient and cost-effective alternative to centralized cloud providers. Akash aims to decentralize cloud services, providing users with security, flexibility, and transparency. It offers on-demand computing power by tapping into a vast supply of underutilized resources available globally, ensuring users only pay for resources they use, reducing the risk of overprovisioning, and preventing potential vendor lock-in cases.



Learn more about Akash Network here: https://akash.network/

About InFlux Technologies

InFlux Technologies (Flux) is a decentralized Web3 cloud infrastructure composed of user-operated, scalable, and globally distributed computational nodes. Flux provides the critical, high-availability infrastructure for the New Internet. The Flux service offers a fully decentralized alternative to some of the world’s largest cloud infrastructure providers while offering competitive pricing. Flux is committed to developing disruptive solutions that empower individuals and businesses in the blockchain industry, emerging technologies like AI, and the broader technology space worldwide.