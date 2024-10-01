North America 3D Printing Research Report 2024: $17.5+ Bn Regional Insights, Competitive Landscape, Forecasts & Opportunities 2019-2029

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America 3D Printing Market by Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America 3D Printing Market was valued at USD 6.92 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 17.53 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 16.58%.



The North America 3D printing market is experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements in technology, increased adoption across industries, and growing investments in research and development. The market, which encompasses various components such as hardware, software, services, and materials, is largely supported by industries like automotive, aerospace, healthcare, and manufacturing. The ongoing demand for customized products and the shift toward on-demand production are major factors propelling the expansion of 3D printing in the region.





In the automotive and aerospace sectors, 3D printing offers enhanced design flexibility, enabling the production of complex and lightweight parts with greater precision. This capability is particularly crucial in reducing overall vehicle weight, thereby improving fuel efficiency and performance. In the healthcare industry, 3D printing is being increasingly utilized to produce patient-specific medical implants, prosthetics, and even bioprinted organs, revolutionizing the way treatments are delivered. As technology evolves, the potential for personalized healthcare solutions continues to grow, contributing to the expansion of the 3D printing market in North America.



One of the key trends influencing market growth is the shift from prototyping to full-scale production. Traditionally, 3D printing was predominantly used for prototyping due to its ability to create detailed models quickly and cost-effectively. However, as technologies advance, particularly with metal and polymer-based 3D printers, there is a notable move toward end-use production, making 3D printing a viable option for mass manufacturing. This transition is particularly evident in industries like consumer electronics, where companies are leveraging the technology for rapid product iterations and shorter time-to-market.



Furthermore, government initiatives and funding are playing a significant role in supporting the 3D printing ecosystem in North America. Various programs are aimed at promoting innovation, enhancing manufacturing capabilities, and supporting the development of skilled labor to meet the growing demand for 3D printing expertise. Additionally, collaborations between industry players, academic institutions, and research organizations are fostering the development of new materials and advanced printing techniques.

Technology Insights



Stereolithography segment dominated in the North America 3D Printing market in 2023 due to its unique capabilities, versatility, and widespread adoption across various industries. SLA is one of the oldest and most reliable 3D printing technologies, known for its precision, high-quality surface finish, and ability to produce intricate designs. The technology uses a laser to cure liquid resin into solid layers, allowing for the production of highly detailed prototypes, functional parts, and complex geometries that are difficult to achieve with other methods.



One of the primary reasons for SLA's dominance is its extensive use in industries like healthcare, automotive, aerospace, and consumer goods. In healthcare, SLA is favored for producing medical devices, dental implants, and anatomical models due to its high resolution and biocompatibility. The technology allows for the creation of patient-specific solutions, which is critical for personalized medicine. Additionally, in the dental industry, SLA's accuracy and smooth surface finish make it ideal for fabricating crowns, bridges, and orthodontic devices.



The automotive and aerospace sectors also contribute significantly to SLA's leading position. In these industries, rapid prototyping and the production of lightweight, high-performance parts are crucial. SLA offers the speed and accuracy needed for iterative design and testing processes, helping companies reduce time-to-market while maintaining product quality.



The ability to produce complex components with fine details makes SLA an attractive choice for these sectors. Another factor driving SLA's dominance is the continuous advancements in material science. A growing range of resins, including those with enhanced mechanical properties, temperature resistance, and transparency, are available, making SLA suitable for an even broader range of applications. Moreover, the technology's scalability and decreasing costs make it accessible not only to large corporations but also to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) looking to leverage 3D printing.



Regional Insights



United States dominated the North America 3D Printing market in 2023 due to several key factors, including its advanced industrial infrastructure, technological leadership, strong research and development (R&D) ecosystem, and widespread adoption across diverse industries. As a global hub for innovation, the U.S. has consistently led in the development and commercialization of 3D printing technologies. Major 3D printing companies and research institutions are headquartered in the U.S., driving continuous advancements in hardware, software, and materials. These innovations have expanded the application of 3D printing across sectors like aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and consumer goods.



One of the significant contributors to the U.S.'s dominance is its robust manufacturing sector, which has rapidly embraced 3D printing for prototyping, tooling, and even full-scale production. The aerospace and defense industries, in particular, have been early adopters of 3D printing, leveraging its capabilities to produce lightweight, high-performance components with complex geometries. The U.S. government and defense agencies, such as the Department of Defense (DoD), have also been actively investing in 3D printing technologies, further accelerating market growth.



In healthcare, the U.S. leads in adopting 3D printing for personalized medical devices, prosthetics, and bioprinting applications. The country's well-established healthcare system and regulatory framework, combined with a high level of investment in medical research, have positioned the U.S. as a leader in integrating 3D printing into clinical practices. Moreover, the U.S. benefits from a favorable business environment that encourages innovation and entrepreneurship. Significant venture capital funding and government grants are directed toward 3D printing startups and research initiatives, enabling rapid development and commercialization of new technologies.



The country's extensive network of universities and research institutions also plays a crucial role in advancing 3D printing through academic-industry collaborations. Additionally, the presence of a large consumer base with a growing demand for customized products further drives 3D printing adoption in industries like consumer electronics and fashion. This combination of technological leadership, industry adoption, and supportive infrastructure makes the United States the dominant force in the North America 3D printing market in 2023.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 134 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $17.53 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.5% Regions Covered North America

Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Stratasys Ltd

3D Systems Corporation

EOS GmbH

General Electric Company

Sisma SpA

ExOne Operating, LLC

Nikon SLM Solutions AG

Proto Labs, Inc.

HP Inc.

Nano Dimension Ltd.

Materialise NV

voxeljet AG

North America 3D Printing Market, By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

North America 3D Printing Market, By Printer Type:

Desktop 3D Printer

Industrial Printer

North America 3D Printing Market, By Technology:

Stereolithography

Fuse Deposition Modeling

Selective Laser Sintering

Electron Beam Melting

Laminated Object Manufacturing

Others

North America 3D Printing Market, By Process:

Powder Bed Fusion

Vat Polymerization/ Liquid Based

Material Extrusion

Binder Jetting

Material Jetting

Others

North America 3D Printing Market, By Vertical:

Automobile

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Aerospace & Defense

Education

Others

North America 3D Printing Market, By Country:

United States

Canada

Mexico

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mb493n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment