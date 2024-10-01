InterDigital signs new license agreements with TPV

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, video and AI technology research and development company, today announced that the company has signed new patent license agreements with TPV, a major manufacturer of a range of digital TVs under various brands.



These agreements license TPV to InterDigital’s extensive portfolio of HEVC patents as well as DTV patents licensed through InterDigital´s joint licensing program with Sony.

“These agreements are another testament of the value of our portfolio in the consumer electronics space,” commented Eeva Hakoranta, Chief Licensing Officer, InterDigital. “InterDigital’s leadership in video technologies such as HEVC showcases how our innovation underpins a broad range of video-based devices and services, and we’re delighted to have closed these additional licenses with another major TV manufacturer.”

