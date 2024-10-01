Ethos Cannabis Unveils “Colas for a Cure” Initiative to Support Breast Cancer Awareness

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethos Cannabis , a leading multistate operator with a footprint across Massachusetts, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, proudly announces its “Colas for a Cure” campaign in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Throughout October, Ethos will be donating 10% of profits from sales of its Natural Selections flower in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania to Living Beyond Breast Cancer , a national nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting those diagnosed with breast cancer.

“This October, we're transforming our finest cannabis cola buds into a symbol of support and hope. With every Natural Selections eighth purchased, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to advance women's health and support those affected by breast cancer. At Ethos, we believe in the power of nature to make a meaningful difference,” said Gibran Washington, CEO of Ethos Cannabis.

Living Beyond Breast Cancer helps people diagnosed with breast cancer understand their options, make informed decisions, and connect with others who have shared similar experiences. The organization empowers people to take control of their health journey with choices that reflect their values and individuality.

“We are incredibly grateful for partners like Ethos Cannabis who step up to raise awareness and provide crucial funding for those affected by breast cancer,” said Jean Sachs, CEO of Living Beyond Breast Cancer. “Their support through the 'Colas for a Cure' campaign will help us continue to provide resources and connections to people navigating their diagnosis. Together, we can ensure that no one faces breast cancer alone.”

Beyond offering high-quality products, Ethos Cannabis remains dedicated to advancing the scientific understanding of cannabis. Through its partnership with Thomas Jefferson University, the company provides products and education backed by rigorous scientific research. Dr. Brooke Worster, Ethos Chief Medical Officer and Oncologist at Thomas Jefferson University, has published research on cannabis use for cancer symptom management and as an opioid alternative.

“My work at Ethos Cannabis allows me to combine my passion for oncology with my belief in the potential of cannabis as a therapeutic agent. By providing high-quality products backed by evidence, we’re working to redefine the way we approach healthcare and improve the lives of those in need,” said Dr. Worster.

The “Colas for a Cure” initiative embodies Ethos' commitment to delivering innovative, research-backed products while educating customers about the therapeutic potential of cannabis, further solidifying its position as a leader in the health and wellness industry

For more information on Ethos Cannabis and Living Beyond Breast Cancer, please visit lbbc.org .

About Ethos Cannabis:

Ethos Cannabis is a multi-state operator with operations in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Ohio. Ethos also boasts four brands in its portfolio, Natural Selections (MA & PA), Eleven (MA & PA), Headliners (MA), and Meigs County (OH). Ethos is a leading vertically integrated, retail-focused platform in the Mid-Atlantic, East Coast, and Midwest markets of the U.S. This platform serves mainstream consumers while expanding the health and wellness market through relationships with Thomas Jefferson University and other academic medical institutions and strategic partnerships. Ethos is dedicated to helping individuals feel and live better through their experiences with cannabis. For more information on Ethos, visit ethoscannabis.com .

About Living Beyond Breast Cancer:

Living Beyond Breast Cancer is a national nonprofit organization that seeks to create a world that understands there is more than one way to have breast cancer. To fulfill its mission of providing trusted information and a community of support to those impacted by the disease, Living Beyond Breast Cancer offers in-person experiences and on-demand emotional, practical and evidence-based content that is meaningful to those newly diagnosed, in-treatment, post-treatment and living with metastatic disease. For over 30 years, Living Beyond Breast Cancer has imparted wisdom and connection via conferences, events, a peer-to-peer helpline, and more. Today, the organization remains committed to creating a culture of acceptance—where sharing the diversity of the lived experience of breast cancer fosters self-advocacy and hope.