Global Antibody Market 2024 to 2034 Growing at a CAGR of 8.1%, the Global Market to Reach USD 581.42 Billion by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global antibody market is set for robust growth over the next decade, driven by a combination of increased demand for therapeutic and diagnostic antibodies, as well as ongoing advancements in biotechnology. In 2024, the antibody market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 266.83 billion, with a projected market size of USD 581.42 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.1%. This growth is largely attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the adoption of monoclonal antibodies in cancer therapies, and the expansion of antibody-based research in immunology and diagnostics.



Understanding the Antibody Market:

Therapeutic antibodies continue to dominate the market, accounting for a significant share due to their efficacy in treating various diseases, including autoimmune disorders, cancers, and infectious diseases. Antibodies are being increasingly used in personalized medicine, targeting specific cell types or molecules, thereby improving the efficacy of treatment and reducing side effects.

In addition, diagnostic antibodies are playing an essential role in early disease detection, especially in fields like oncology, virology, and autoimmune diseases. These antibodies are vital for developing highly specific assays, making them indispensable in medical diagnostics and clinical research.

Furthermore, the biopharmaceutical sector is anticipated to lead the market, supported by government investments, growing R&D activities, and the rising number of product approvals. The antibody market has immense potential in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific due to favourable healthcare infrastructure and increasing investment in healthcare research.

Tip Antibody Market: Report Scope Country-wise Insights:

Regional Market Comparison CAGR (2024 to 2034) United States 9.6% Germany 9.4% United Kingdom 10.1% India 9.5% China 6.5%

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global antibody market is set to reach USD 581.42 billion by 2034 , growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024.

is set to reach , growing at a from 2024. The therapeutic antibody segment remains the dominant application, with monoclonal antibodies being the most popular.

being the most popular. North America leads the market due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and strong R&D initiatives.

Increased government funding and strategic collaborations between biotech firms and research institutions are boosting innovation in the antibody market.

“The anticipated surge in cancer cases also positions antibodies as a critical element in the fight against oncological conditions, with monoclonal antibodies playing a prominent role in cancer therapeutics”. Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)





Drivers and Opportunities

The antibody market's growth is driven by increasing healthcare expenditures and the global rise in chronic diseases such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. The growing adoption of biologics and biosimilar in therapeutic practices and ongoing research into new antibody therapies, particularly monoclonal antibodies, are key drivers of market expansion. Additionally, increasing investment in biotechnology and government initiatives for the development of antibody-based therapies are creating vast opportunities for new entrants and existing players to enhance their market presence.

Component Insights

The antibody market is divided into various components, with monoclonal antibodies being the most significant segment, contributing to the largest revenue share. Other important components include polyclonal antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and biospecific antibodies. Monoclonal antibodies, due to their specificity and efficiency in targeting diseased cells, are the preferred choice in the treatment of various conditions, particularly in oncology. Polyclonal antibodies, used in research and diagnostics, also hold a significant share in the market.

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities

The market's prime determinants of growth include the increasing global burden of chronic diseases, innovations in antibody engineering, and the rising demand for biosimilar. Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific are expected to present significant growth opportunities due to rising healthcare expenditures and increasing patient awareness. Key trends include the integration of AI-driven drug discovery, personalized medicine, and targeted therapies using monoclonal antibodies, which are poised to accelerate market growth. Moreover, bispecific antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates are opening new avenues in cancer treatment and immunology.

Growth Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases : A growing number of cancer cases and autoimmune disorders is driving demand for advanced antibody therapies.

: A growing number of cancer cases and autoimmune disorders is driving demand for advanced antibody therapies. Technological Innovations in Biotechnology : Advancements in genetic engineering and biotechnology are enhancing antibody production and effectiveness.

: Advancements in genetic engineering and biotechnology are enhancing antibody production and effectiveness. Increased Investment in R&D : Governments and private organizations are investing heavily in research to develop innovative antibody-based treatments.

: Governments and private organizations are investing heavily in research to develop innovative antibody-based treatments. Favourable Regulatory Approvals: Fast-tracked approvals and growing acceptance of biosimilar are fostering market expansion.

Competitive Landscape for Antibody Market

Leading players in the antibody market are intensifying efforts to develop innovative antibodies, aiming to maintain their competitive position. They are focusing on creating long-acting antibody therapies, which can lower healthcare costs and appeal to patients with chronic conditions.

In the antibody testing market, companies are working on developing oral and non-invasive antibody-based treatments to address chronic diseases, offering more patient-friendly alternatives. Additionally, strategic mergers and acquisitions are being explored to expand product portfolios and strengthen market positions.

Stratus Focus on Expanding Research to Foster Innovation Emerging companies in the antibody market should prioritize securing funding through financing rounds to enhance their research capabilities and broaden their business scope. Many start-ups are exploring cutting-edge technologies to streamline the development of therapeutic antibodies, such as Nano bodies and monoclonal antibodies.

For example, Great Bay Bio (GBB), a Hong Kong-based start-up, announced in September 2022 that it had successfully raised US$ 15 million in its Pre-Series B funding round. The funds will be used to accelerate the development of AI-powered bioprocessing platforms to improve the CMC process for biological drugs, including monoclonal antibodies and fusion proteins.

Similarly, Capstan Therapeutics, a start-up focused on addressing unmet medical needs, was launched in September 2022 and secured US$ 165 million for the development of in-vivo cell engineering therapies. The company is working on in-vivo CAR treatments, enabling cell engineering while the patient is undergoing treatment.

Versant Ventures, a prominent biotech investor, announced a new collaboration with AbCellera in July 2022, speeding up the development process for antibody therapeutics. Through this partnership, Versant has provided biotech start-ups access to customized antibodies for specific disease targets.

Recent Developments in the Global Antibody Market

Research: On June 11, 2021 , Novartis released Phase II data for its investigational oral treatment, iptacopan , aimed at treating paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria (PNH) . The study showed significant improvements in haemoglobin levels during 12 weeks of monotherapy without unexpected safety issues.

Novartis released Phase II data for its investigational oral treatment, iptacopan aimed at treating paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria (PNH) The study showed significant improvements in haemoglobin levels during 12 weeks of monotherapy without unexpected safety issues. Acquisition : In August 2020 , Johnson & Johnson finalized its acquisition of Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc . for approximately US$ 6.5 billion. This acquisition will enable Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Pharmaceutical division to expand its portfolio in immune-mediated diseases and pursue growth opportunities in autoantibody-driven diseases.

In August 2020 Johnson & Johnson finalized its acquisition of Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc for approximately US$ 6.5 billion. This acquisition will enable Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Pharmaceutical division to expand its portfolio in immune-mediated diseases and pursue growth opportunities in autoantibody-driven diseases. Partnership: In March 2022, Sanofi announced a collaboration with IGM Biosciences to research, develop, and commercialize six novel immunoglobulin M antibody agonists. The agreement includes potential milestone payments of up to US$ 6 billion, further enhancing Sanofi’s pipeline in immunotherapies.



Key Players Profiled in the Antibody Market Report:

Novartis AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Johnson & Johnson

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Amgen Inc.



Key Segments Covered by Antibodies Industry Survey Report:

By Disease Indication:

Cardiovascular Diseases

CNS Disorders

Cancer

Autoimmune Disorders

Other Disease Indications



By Product Type:

Monoclonal Antibodies

Polyclonal Antibodies

Antibody-drug Complexes



By End User:

Hospitals

Long-term Care Facilities

Research Institutes

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Author By



Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

