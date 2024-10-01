Scout Campers Selects Expion360 as Provider of Advanced Lithium Battery Solutions

Expion360 Group 27 132Ah VHC Internally Heated Lithium Battery to Come Standard in all Campers



REDMOND, Ore., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expion360 Inc. (Nasdaq: XPON) (“Expion360” or the “Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery power storage solutions, today announced a new partnership with Scout Campers, a subsidiary of Adventurer Manufacturing, Inc. As part of this collaboration, Scout Campers will equip their high-quality campers with Expion360’s advanced lithium-ion batteries as a standard option, enhancing the energy efficiency and reliability of their products.

Starting with model year 2025 production, each camper built by Scout Campers will feature a single Group 27 132Ah VHC internally heated lithium battery from Expion360. This state-of-the-art battery technology provides superior performance, longevity and safety, ensuring that Scout Campers’ customers enjoy a reliable power source for their outdoor adventures. Additionally, customers will have the option to upgrade the power capacity of their camper by adding a second Expion360 battery, further enhancing their off-grid capabilities.

Expion360’s VHC technology in the Group 27 132Ah lithium-ion battery is designed to maintain optimal performance in a variety of conditions, including extreme temperatures. The internal heating feature ensures that the battery remains functional and efficient, even in cold weather, providing Scout Campers' customers with a dependable, consistent power supply during their travels.

“We are excited to partner with Scout Campers and provide our lithium-ion batteries as a standard feature in their campers,” said Brian Schaffner, Chief Executive Officer of Expion360. “This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering cutting-edge energy solutions that meet the evolving needs of outdoor enthusiasts. Scout Campers' reputation for quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our mission, and we are excited to support their customers with reliable, high-performance power solutions.”

About Scout Campers

Scout Campers, a division of Adventurer Manufacturing, Inc., offers a range of versatile truck campers designed to inspire outdoor adventures. Scout Campers has a strong tradition of crafting durable, lightweight, and customizable truck campers that are perfect for modern explorers. For more information, visit Scout Campers.

About Expion360

Expion360 is an industry leader in premium lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles and marine applications, with residential and industrial applications under development. On December 19, 2023, the Company announced its entrance into the home energy storage market with the introduction of two premium LiFePO4 battery storage systems that enable residential and small business customers to create their own stable micro-energy grid and lessen the impact of increasing power fluctuations and outages. Please find the press release here.

The Company’s lithium-ion batteries feature half the weight of standard lead-acid batteries while delivering three times the power and ten times the number of charging cycles. Expion360 batteries also feature better construction and reliability compared to other lithium-ion batteries on the market due to their superior design and quality materials. Specially reinforced, fiberglass-infused, premium ABS and solid mechanical connections help provide top performance and safety. With Expion360 batteries, adventurers can enjoy the most beautiful and remote places on Earth even longer.

The Company is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon. Expion360 lithium-ion batteries are available today through more than 300 dealers, wholesalers, private-label customers, and OEMs across the country. To learn more about the Company, visit expion360.com.

Edge, VHC, Vertical Heat Conduction and SmartTalk are trademarks of Expion360.

© 2024 Expion360. All rights reserved.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are "forward-looking statements" and should be evaluated as such. Examples of such forward-looking statements include statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility,” “believe,” “aim,” “goal,” “plan,” and "anticipate," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the anticipated integration of the Company’s products with Scout Campers’ products and the collaboration between the Company and Scout Campers, including the anticipated production timeline for the integrated products. Forward-looking statements are subject to and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements predicted, assumed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

