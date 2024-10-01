Merakris Therapeutics Introduces Dermacyte® AC Matrix: A Lyophilized Amnion Chorion Allograft

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merakris Therapeutics announces the launch of Dermacyte AC Matrix, an advanced Lyophilized Amnion Chorion Membrane Allograft, which will be featured at the Fall Symposium for Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) in Las Vegas.



Dermacyte AC Matrix, a Lyophilized Amnion Chorion Membrane Allograft, utilizes an optimized bioprocess for graft preservation and reabsorption. As opposed to dehydrated products on the market, the lyophilized Dermacyte AC Matrix offers improved retention of certain proteins based on its solubility profile.

This full thickness human amnion-chorion membrane allograft features multiple membrane layers for the protection of deep volume tissue defects. Lab testing shows that Dermacyte AC Matrix maintains the physical and biological characteristics of both major placental membranes.

Specifically, findings that will be presented at the SAWC meeting include test results suggesting that the lyophilized allograft demonstrates a higher retention of proteins—approximately two times greater—when compared to dehydrated amnion-chorion, while also maintaining structural integrity.

“Lyophilization of amnion-chorion significantly improves the physical and biological aspects of this multi-layer membrane in lab-based testing compared to dehydrated/air-dried amnion-chorion,” said Merakris CEO Chris Broderick. “We are excited to unveil the full slate of in vitro testing results we have obtained, and even more excited to launch this new product.”

For more information, visit Merakris at the Fall 2024 Symposium for Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) show in Las Vegas at booth 440 from October 2-5, 2024.

About Merakris

Merakris Therapeutics, founded in 2016, is at the forefront of scientific advancement in regenerative medicine. Dedicated to championing a precision medicine approach to wound care, the company seeks to improve global patient care and outcomes with cell-free regenerative therapies.

Merakris Therapeutics’ commercially available products include:

Dermacyte ® Matrix, a human amniotic membrane allograft that provides a protective covering to cutaneous wounds and surgical sites.

Matrix, a human amniotic membrane allograft that provides a protective covering to cutaneous wounds and surgical sites. Dermacyte AC Matrix, a lyophilized full thickness human amniotic-chorion membrane allograft provides a protective covering to soft tissue defects.

Opticyte® Matrix, which provides an ophthalmic barrier to the corneal surface of the eye for use with various ocular procedures.



Merakris Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates regarding the marketing and other potential of Merakris’ products, or regarding potential future revenues from any such product. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans” and similar expressions. Although Merakris’ management believes that any forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Merakris, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, unexpected regulatory actions or delays, or government regulation generally, that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the product, the fact that product may not be commercially successful, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including future clinical data and analysis of existing clinical data relating to the product, including post marketing, unexpected safety, quality or manufacturing issues, competition in general, risks associated with intellectual property and any related future litigation and the ultimate outcome of such litigation, and volatile economic and market conditions may have on us, our customers, suppliers, vendors, and other business partners, and the financial condition of any one of them, as well as on our employees and advisors and on the global economy as a whole.

PR Contact:

Garth Miller

Nova Marketing Solutions

garth.miller@novamktsolutions.com

919-923-3505