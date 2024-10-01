Whiskey Tourism Market Analysis Report 2024: Rise in Gastro-Distilleries, Growth of Whiskey Festivals, US Expansion - Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecasts to 2029

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Whiskey Tourism Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Whiskey Tourism Market was valued at USD 19.17 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 33.62 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 9.80%

This market's expansion is a significant cultural and economic booster, particularly in well-known whiskey-producing regions. Substantial online interest, measured at roughly 133,800 monthly searches merging terms like "whiskey," "whisky," "Scotland," and "Ireland" in 2023, underscores this trend.







Tours dedicated to whiskey in Scotland and Ireland receive over 27,000 monthly searches, indicating heightened interest. These tours offer an all-encompassing view of the whiskey-making process, including distillery operations, barrel aging, and the craftsmanship of creating diverse whiskey variants. Such experiences not only provide a look at traditional methods and historical roots but also serve educational and cultural purposes. Distilleries in Scotland and Ireland are increasingly popular tourist spots, where visitors can engage in guided tours, tastings, and interactive activities.



According to the Scotch Whisky Association, Scotland exports 43 bottles (70cl @ 40% ABV) of Scotch Whisky every second to over 160 global markets, amounting to more than 1.35 billion bottles annually. In 2023, Scotch Whisky represented 74% of Scottish food and drink exports and 22% of the UK's total food and drink exports. In 2022, it made up 26% of Scotland's international goods exports and 2% of the UK's overall goods exports. The Scotch Whisky industry contributes USD8.8 billion in gross value added (GVA) to the UK economy, with over 41,000 people employed in Scotland's Scotch Whisky sector and an additional 25,000 jobs supported across the UK.



Growth in the U.S. Market



In the United States, particularly in Tennessee, whiskey tourism is growing rapidly, driven by cultural heritage, economic impact, and changing consumer interests in craft spirits. The Tennessee Whiskey Trail, featuring over 30 distilleries, welcomes millions of visitors each year who are drawn by the state's rich whiskey-making history and varied distillery experiences.

This trail enhances tourism and local economies by creating jobs and linking distilleries with local agriculture, such as sourcing grains from nearby farms and repurposing spent grains for livestock feed. The rising interest in locally-produced spirits and Tennessee as a travel destination ensures sustained growth in the whiskey tourism market. Whiskey tourism continues to attract attention and growth, thanks to its contribution to cultural experiences and local communities.



The Scotch Whisky Association releases annual figures on global whisky exports showed a notable decrease in 2023 compared to the record-breaking exports of 2022. In 2022, exports reached 1.67 billion bottles, equivalent to over a billion litres of Scotch whisky. However, this number dropped to 1.35 billion bottles, or 945 million litres, in 2023, aligning closely with the 1.3 billion bottles exported in 2013. Although there has been growth over the past decade, it has been modest, with the exception of the standout year.



The total theoretical capacity of all Scotch malt whisky distilleries, following planned expansions, is projected to be 441,616,000 litres per year. While this figure is unlikely to be fully realized due to many distilleries operating below their maximum capacity, most are nearing or at their limits. Including the eight grain distilleries currently in operation, which have a combined theoretical capacity of approximately 442,200,000 litres annually, Scotland's total potential whisky production from both malt and grain distilleries amounts to about 883,816,000 litres per year.

Managing Sustainability and Authenticity



As the Global Whiskey Tourism Market expands, one significant challenge is maintaining sustainability and authenticity. Distilleries must manage the environmental impact and ensure sustainable practices amid growing interest. Increased visitor numbers can strain resources, and the whiskey production process itself has environmental implications that need careful consideration.

Furthermore, preserving the authenticity of the visitor experience is crucial. With rising tourist numbers, there is a risk of commercializing these experiences, potentially diminishing their cultural and historical significance. Balancing the number of visitors with preserving the heritage and authenticity of the whiskey-making process is essential to maintaining whiskey tourism's appeal.

Rise in Gastro-Distilleries



Distillery tours and tasting experiences comprise about 62% of the global whiskey tourism market. These tours are increasingly popular, offering more than just whiskey sampling. The surge of gastro-distilleries, such as The Three Chimneys at Talisker, attracts new audiences by pairing whiskey with gourmet, locally-sourced cuisine.

This trend represents a shift towards immersive, sensory-based tourism, integrating food and drink to elevate the visitor experience. It indicates that whiskey tourism is evolving beyond traditional tastings and tours, presenting more comprehensive experiences that appeal to broader audiences seeking both culinary and cultural engagement.



Growth of Whiskey Festivals



Participation in whiskey festivals by travelers is set to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2024 to 2030. These festivals are evolving from local gatherings to major international events. Festivals such as Spirit of Speyside and Feis Ile now attract thousands of global visitors annually, while curated events like Whisky Live and WhiskyFest bring the distillery experience to various global locations.

This growth demonstrates whiskey tourism's ability to connect with enthusiasts across different regions, suggesting that such festivals will continue expanding, offering unique experiences that celebrate whiskey's rich culture and heritage. The increasing popularity of these festivals underscores the trend towards experiential tourism, where visitors seek to engage actively with whiskey's cultural and communal aspects.



Regional Insights



The North American whiskey tourism sector held the largest market share of global market in 2023. This region experienced substantial growth driven by popular experiences like the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, which alone attracted over 2 million visitors in 2022. Distilleries have responded by investing in high-quality, immersive visitor experiences. For example, Angel's Envy, a U.S.-based craft distillery, invested USD 8.2 million in enhancing visitor experiences. This growth is fueled by younger, affluent tourists, often traveling in groups and spending significantly, thereby boosting local economies. This suggests that the market's success is largely due to high-quality visitor experiences. In 2023, the U.S.



whiskey tourism market captured a dominant share of the North American market. Whiskey tourism thrives in the U.S. due to its rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship, especially in states like Tennessee and Kentucky. Unique distillery stories and immersive tasting experiences attract visitors seeking both adventure and a deeper connection to whiskey. Diverse offerings in whiskey trails allow enthusiasts to discover the art of distillation while benefiting local economies, making whiskey tourism a key driver of both travel and economic growth. The U.S.'s strong market position and continued growth potential are highlighted by this regional insight.

