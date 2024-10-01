Kraken Robotics Announces More than 50 Mine-Like Targets Found with MINSAS During Annual REPMUS Exercise

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. (“Kraken” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF) announces that their Miniature Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Sonar (MINSAS) was evaluated by five NATO navies at the Portuguese Navy annual Robotic Experimentation and Prototyping with Maritime Unmanned Systems (REPMUS) exercise, which took place in Sesimbra and Troia, Portugal.



Five Kraken MINSAS modules were integrated onsite to American, Dutch, Swedish, Belgian, and Portuguese uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs). These systems combined were able to locate more than 50 mine-like targets over the course of the exercise (including redundant coverages).

“REPMUS has been an invaluable experience for our team at Kraken, providing the opportunity to work directly with end-user navies, demonstrate the capabilities of MINSAS, support the rapid processing of data from multiple missions, and get real-time feedback from users that we can integrate into our product roadmap,” said Greg Reid, President and CEO of Kraken Robotics. “Our team supported integration of SAS modules on several different UUV configurations including legacy REMUS systems that were more than 10 years old, the U.S. Navy’s MK-18 Mod 1, REMUS 100 NGR, and a Gavia vehicle. This illustrates the versatility of our technology to be rapidly deployed and exchanged between both new and legacy platforms, providing a significant capability enhancement for mine countermeasure operations from UUVs.”

Kraken’s MINSAS was used for a wide range of tasks during the exercise including area search and reacquire/identify. Real-time beamforming and georeferencing facilitated the rapid recovery of acquired data from payloads, enabling immediate post-mission analysis of data when the UUVs returned to shore using SeeByte’s SeeTrack C2 System.

Kraken SAS was also used in a multi-national collaborative autonomy exercise to survey mine-like objects in a full ‘Find-Fix-Finish’ mission. SeeByte’s SeeTrack and Neptune collaborative autonomy software, combined with the U.S. Navy’s C2 and TAK (Team Awareness Kit), were used to plan and execute the multi-national exercise. Additionally, SeeTrack provided the tasking of a VideoRay Defender remotely operated vehicle to conduct an in-stride digital 'Finish'.

The 2024 REPMUS exercise spanned from September 9 - 27, bringing together more than 30 nations, 2000 participants, and 100 autonomous assets to enable collaborative development and testing of concepts and requirements in support of multi-domain operations.

Figure 1: Kraken’s MP-SAS was integrated on Belgian, Dutch, American, and Swedish REMUS 100 UUVs during the annual REPMUS exercise.





Figure 2: During REPMUS, data from four different MP-SAS modules integrated on REMUS 100 UUVs were combined to identify 25 mine-like targets across 1.6 km2.

ABOUT KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.

Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX.V:PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF) is a marine technology company providing complex subsea sensors, batteries, and robotic systems. Our high-resolution 3D acoustic imaging solutions and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans - safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken Robotics is headquartered in Canada and has offices in North and South America and Europe. Kraken is ranked as a Top 100 marine technology company by Marine Technology Reporter.

LINKS:

www.krakenrobotics.com

SOCIAL MEDIA:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/krakenrobotics

Twitter www.twitter.com/krakenrobotics

Facebook www.facebook.com/krakenroboticsinc

YouTube www.youtube.com/channel/UCEMyaMQnneTeIr71HYgrT2A

Instagram www.instagram.com/krakenrobotics

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "propose", "estimate", "expect", and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events based on certain material factors and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, changes in market, competition, governmental or regulatory developments, general economic conditions and other factors set out in the Company's public disclosure documents. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this news release, including without limitation those listed above. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release and such forward-looking statements included in, or incorporated by reference in this news release, should not be unduly relied upon. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provide (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, and the OTCQB has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

For further information:

Erica Kierstead, Director of Marketing

erica.kierstead@krakenrobotics.com

Joe MacKay, Chief Financial Officer

(416) 303-0605

jmackay@krakenrobotics.com

Greg Reid, President & CEO

(416) 818-9822

greid@krakenrobotics.com

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations

(647) 955-1274

sean@sophiccapital.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c6ee322-6669-49a9-941e-ee3ac3378ff0

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4cfaad6b-b38e-4bb3-a294-dd9f2b402203