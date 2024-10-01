MILLER/HOWARD HIGH INCOME EQUITY FUND ANNOUNCES LIQUIDATION DETAILS

Kingston, NY, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE: HIE) (the “Fund”) announced today that, consistent with its organizational documents, the Fund plans to terminate on or about November 22, 2024, the last business date before the previously announced November 24, 2024 (“Termination Date”).

Pursuant to the Fund’s prospectus, dated February 28, 2020, the Fund’s ten year expected term is scheduled to expire on or about the Termination Date, absent shareholder approval to extend such term or the Fund’s Board of Trustees’ approval to extend the term by an additional year. Accordingly, the Fund anticipates making a liquidating distribution on or about the Termination Date.

As the Fund approaches its termination, its common shares will continue trading on the New York Stock Exchange through November 20, 2024, and will be suspended from trading after market close on November 20, 2024. Leading up to the Fund’s Termination Date, the Fund’s investment adviser may deviate from the Fund’s investment objectives and policies, and if it deems appropriate, may transition the Fund’s portfolio into cash or cash equivalents. The Fund will not declare its regular monthly distribution in November 2024, and instead, proceeds from the liquidation of the Fund will be paid to shareholders promptly after the liquidation.

About the Fund

The Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund seeks high current income, and secondarily long-term capital appreciation, by investing in high-yielding equities strategically allocated across multiple sectors and industries focusing on companies that we view to have a high current yield, growth of dividends and financial strength. The Fund has a 10-year term limit. It will terminate on November 22, 2024. Upon termination of the Fund, shareholders will receive the NAV per share.

The Fund is managed by Miller/Howard Investments Inc., based in Kingston, New York. Miller/Howard Investments Inc.’s total firm assets as of June 30, 2024 were approximately $3.4 billion, including $0.3 billion in assets under advisement. Miller/Howard Investments Inc. focuses on income-producing equities, with an emphasis on high-quality stocks with high yield and strong prospects for dividend growth, offering investors the opportunity for capital appreciation, current income, and growth of income. The firm has managed portfolios for major institutions and individuals for over three decades.

For information, call shareholder servicing:

Equiniti Trust Company, LLC

1-800-937-5449