Unified Endpoint Management Market Size Worth $84.91 Billion, Globally, by 2031 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

US & Canada, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global unified endpoint management market is observing significant growth owing to surge in BYOD policies and work from home practices and rise of endpoint attacks.





Global unified endpoint management market experiences significant growth due to surge in BYOD policies and work from home practices and rise of endpoint attacks. Browse More Insights: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/unified-endpoint-management-market







The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the unified endpoint management market guide comprises a vast array of component, deployment type, organization size, end user and geography which are expected to register strength during the coming years.





Download Sample Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006641/











Overview of Report Findings:

1. Market Growth: The unified endpoint management market size was valued at US$ 9.34 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 84.91 billion by 2031; it is expected to register a CAGR of 31.8% during 2023–2031.





2. Technological Innovations: The ultimate goal in implementing a zero-touch model for unified device deployment and management is to architect an automated process for new users with required settings and applications without direct involvement from IT staff. The deployment of zero-touch with unified endpoint management enables smooth device provisioning without any manual intervention. With this feature, IT admins can easily configure devices remotely and manage them from a centralized console. Also, with zero-touch, endpoint devices automatically enroll in the UEM system upon first boot, ensuring they adhere to organizational security policies from the outset. Further, various companies are providing zero-touch deployment with unified endpoint management solutions.





Identify The Key Trends Affecting This Market - Download Sample PDF: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006641/







3. Cloud-Based Solutions: Scalability, high level of security, operational flexibility, easy deployment, and affordability are a few of the key advantages that are expected to boost the adoption of cloud-based unified endpoint management solutions among enterprises in the coming years. Moreover, the complex, expensive, and high maintenance of on-premise solutions complement the adoption of cloud-based solutions. With more and more companies—such as MobileIron; Citrix Systems, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; and VMware, Inc.—offering cloud-based UEM solutions, the demand for cloud-based solutions over on-premise is projected to grow at an impressive pace, especially among SMEs.





4. Surge in BYOD Policies and Work from Home Practices: According to the report of Cybersecurity Insiders 2021, in total, 82% of organizations use BYOD. A survey conducted by 271 cybersecurity professionals found that 70% of organizations have employees bring their own devices into the workplace. BYOD is also applicable to contractors (26% of organizations), partners (21%), customers (18%), and suppliers (14%). Also, according to Jamf, in July 2023, ~75% of people were using personal devices for office work, which has resulted in 34% increase in productivity; also, organizations can save approximately US$ 250 per employee with a BYOD plus stipend policy. Unified endpoint management helps manage organizations' BYOD policies and provides robust security measures such as encryption and secure access controls, which are crucial for protecting corporate data on personal devices.





Purchase Premium Copy of Unified Endpoint Management Market Growth Report (2023-2031) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006641/





5. Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue unified endpoint management market share, followed by Europe and APAC. Asia Pacific is anticipated to record the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation:

Based on component, the unified endpoint management market is divided into solutions and services. The solutions segment held the largest share in the unified endpoint management market in 2023.





Based on deployment type, the unified endpoint management market is bifurcated into cloud-based and on-premise. The cloud-based segment held the largest share in the unified endpoint management market in 2023.





Based on platform, the unified endpoint management market is bifurcated into desktop and mobile. The desktop segment held the largest share in the unified endpoint management market in 2023.





Based on organization size, the unified endpoint management market is divided into SMEs and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment held the largest share in the unified endpoint management market in 2023.





Obtain Analysis of Key Geographic Markets - Download Report PDF: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006641/







Based on end user, the unified endpoint management market is segmented into BFSI, government and defense, healthcare, IT and telecom, automotive and transportation, retail, manufacturing, and others. The IT and telecom segment held the largest share in the unified endpoint management market in 2023.





The unified endpoint management market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.





Competitive Strategy and Development:

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the unified endpoint management market include 42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt Ltd.; BlackBerry Ltd; Matrix42 AG; MobileIron Inc; Ivanti; Citrix Systems Inc; International Business Machines Corp; Microsoft Corp; VMware Inc; Zoho Corp Pvt Ltd; MICROLAND LIMITED; REDPALM; SCALEFUSION (PROMOBI TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD); STEFANINI; TANGOE; Sophos Ltd.; HCL Technologies Ltd; SOTI Inc; baramundi software USA, Inc.; and Mitsogo Inc.





Trending Topics: Endpoint Security, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Endpoint Encryption, Endpoint Protection Platform, and Cloud Endpoint Protection.





Want More Information about Competitors and Market Players? Get Sample PDF: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006641/







Global Headlines on Unified Endpoint Management Market:

"HCL Software, a global leader in enterprise software solutions, announced the launch of its BigFix Workspace and Enterprise solutions, revolutionizing endpoint management and security automation for organizations worldwide. With a focus on enhancing the digital employee experience and ensuring seamless regulatory compliance, these innovative offerings redefine the way businesses approach endpoint management in a dynamic landscape.”

“BlackBerry Limited, the pioneer of enterprise mobility management, announced two major new Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) innovations—BlackBerry UEM at the Edge and BlackBerry UEM for the IoT.”





Conclusion:

The growing demand for high security and efficient management of endpoints and the rising trend of a mobile workforce drive the adoption of unified endpoint management solutions across enterprises of different sizes. With the growing trend of digitalization, smart workplaces, and automation, the demand for unified endpoint management solutions is anticipated to rise rapidly in the coming years. The trend of telecommuting and work-from-home policies implemented by organizations is also contributing to the market growth. The recent impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has further encouraged every company and operation to shift their business operations to a remote working environment. As a result, companies started implementing BYOD programs or replacing company-owned devices. To maintain and manage continuous communication and collaboration between teams and ensure the necessary access to corporate resources while maintaining productivity, the demand for unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions is expected to increase in the coming years.





Require A Diverse Region or Sector? Customize Research to Suit Your Requirement: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00006641/







The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including solutions providers, system integrators, cloud service providers, and end users —with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





Related Report Titles:





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: