Get Ready for Liftoff: Movember Joins Forces with One of Canada’s Most Recognizable Moustaches to Take on Men’s Health

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moustaches (Mos) are back as Canada’s hairiest campaign returns on Movember 1! This year, Movember is proud to be partnering with Olympian and award-winning television host Jon Montgomery, to raise awareness, educate, encourage participation and drive fundraising for three of the largest health issues affecting men: prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and mental health and suicide prevention.



What does it take to “shave down” one of Canada’s most famous Mo’s? An important cause with a big impact. While Jon Montgomery might be known for racing face-first down an icy mountain on a skeleton sled, the sky is the limit for his next mo-mentous act.

“When asked if I would consider partnering with Movember to grow a ‘Mo for a good cause, it was a no-brainer,” says Jon Montgomery. “My Pops was diagnosed with, and treated for, prostate cancer nearly a decade ago, and it’s something that affects so many men and the people who love them. I’ve also got buddies who’ve lost their dad to this terrible affliction, so my family and I count our blessings. To be able to contribute to awareness and prevention is something I’m proud to help with.”

While what Jon has planned might be an unidentified secret (for now…) the buzz in our orbit is that it will be out of this world. Stay tuned: the discovery is just a mo-nth away!

The Numbers: Why We Shave Down

On average, Canadian men will die 4 years earlier than women and for reasons that are largely preventable, meaning it doesn’t have to be this way.

In Canada, 1 in 8 men will receive a prostate cancer diagnosis during their lifetime, and over 217,000 men are currently living with or beyond the disease.

Testicular cancer strikes early and is the most common cancer among young Canadian men aged 15-40. While the survival rate is greater than 95%, the long-term treatment-related side effects mean quality of life is severely compromised.

Globally, on average, one man dies by suicide every minute of every day. The rate of male suicides is alarmingly high in Canada where 3 out of 4 suicides are by men.

An Endeavour to Change the Face of Men’s Health

In 2003, Movember started a movement for men's health that has since funded over 1,300 men's health projects around the world. As a result, men are living healthier, longer lives. This movement started with 30 Mo Bros. Now, it claims a headcount of over 6 million. And we're not done yet.

“Movember is for everyone who has a man they care about in their life,” says Todd Minerson, Country Director at Movember Canada. "There is so much we can do to help men live longer, healthier, happier lives. When we are healthy, it benefits everyone around us, healthier men make for a healthier world. With the support of Jon Montgomery – and his legendary Mo – we are excited to take our support to new heights."

To learn more, register to take part in Movember and donate, please visit Movember.com.

About Movember

Twenty-one years ago, a bristly idea was born in Melbourne, Australia, igniting a movement that would transcend borders and change the face of men’s health forever. The movement, known as Movember, united people from all walks of life – sparking billions of important conversations, raising vital funds, and shattering the silence surrounding men’s health issues.

Since 2003, this trailblazing charity has challenged the status quo, shaken up men’s health research, and transformed the way that health services reach and support men. Thanks to their global network of supporters, they have raised over $1.3 billion for men’s health. These critical funds have powered more than 1,300 men’s health projects worldwide, from pioneering biomedical research to developing some of the largest prostate cancer registries globally. Since taking on mental health and suicide prevention in 2006, Movember has advocated for the early recognition of mental health issues and improved clinician responses to men in distress. By fostering better social connections and educating men and their supporters, Movember hopes to ensure that more men know how to act when mental health challenges arise.

Movember is committed to advancing new research, cutting-edge treatments, and healthy behaviours, and advocating for inclusive, gender-responsive healthcare that caters to the unique needs of men, women, and gender-diverse individuals from diverse cultural backgrounds. In doing so, they hope to forge a future where barriers to healthy living are overcome, stigmas are removed, and where everyone has an equal opportunity to live a long, healthy life. By improving men’s health, we can have a profoundly positive impact on women, families, and society.

To learn more, please visit Movember.com