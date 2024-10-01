Sonatype Achieves AWS Security Competency Status

Fulton, Md, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonatype , the end-to-end software supply chain security platform, today announced it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency status. This designation recognizes that Sonatype has demonstrated expertise in delivering comprehensive security solutions for modern software development that help customers achieve their cloud security goals.

Achieving the AWS Security Competency differentiates Sonatype as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized services designed to help enterprises adopt, develop and deploy complex security projects on AWS. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and experience and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"We are proud to achieve the AWS Security Competency recognition," said Tyler Warden, Senior Vice President of Product at Sonatype. "This achievement exemplifies our commitment to delivering cutting-edge software supply chain security solutions on AWS. Our expertise and innovative software empowers organizations to build and deploy secure, dependable, and inventive software."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Learn more about Sonatype's end-to-end software supply chain security solutions in AWS Marketplace or on the Sonatype website .

About Sonatype

Sonatype is the software supply chain security company. We provide the world’s best end-to-end software supply chain security solution, by combining the only proactive malicious protection against malicious open source, the only enterprise grade SBOM management and the leading open source dependency management platform. This empowers enterprises to create and maintain secure, quality, and innovative software at scale. As founders of Nexus Repository and stewards of Maven Central, the world’s largest repository of Java open-source software, we are software pioneers and our open source expertise is unmatched. We empower innovation with an unparalleled commitment to build faster, safer software and harness AI and data intelligence to mitigate risk, maximize efficiencies, and drive powerful software development. More than 2,000 organizations, including 70% of the Fortune 100 and 15 million software developers, rely on Sonatype to optimize their software supply chains. To learn more about Sonatype, please visit www.sonatype.com.