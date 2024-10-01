Postie Releases Retail Media Network E-Book, Advises Advertisers on Opportunity of Direct Mail

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Postie , the leading innovator of direct mail automation solutions, today announced the release of its new e-book, "Retail Media Networks and Direct Mail: A Brand Marketer's Guide to Unlocking Opportunity." This e-book launches at a time when retail media network (RMN) ad revenue is predicted to reach $61 billion in 2024 — 20% of all digital ad spending, according to the ANA. One advertising medium often overlooked in RMNs is direct mail, which complements digital efforts with tangible, personalized touchpoints, enabling brands to execute relevant, timely, and individualized marketing campaigns that drive measurable results.

“We’re truly excited by the unique value RMNs bring to market. In a world where brands feel over-dependent on two dominant walled gardens, RMNs show promise for bringing competitive options to market. Combining targeting of proprietary first-party transactional data sets with cobranded ads, brands should get excited about the potential,” said Dave Fink, CEO & Co-founder, Postie. “RMNs also recognize the need to activate their audiences through channels that are unique. This is where Direct Mail comes to life. Imagine the incremental value of targeting RMN audiences, with cobranded media, deployed through a 1-to-1 channel only accessible to those audiences through an RMN.”

The e-book exemplifies Postie’s enthusiasm for harnessing direct mail's distinctive capabilities to amplify the efficacy of RMN campaigns. The objective is to empower retailers to effectively utilize direct mail's potential, thereby enhancing their overall marketing strategies.

In this guide, Postie provides best practices and insights such as how advertisers and retail partners can boost engagement and lift conversion rates — ultimately driving more sales.

Retail Media Networks and Direct Mail: A Brand Marketer's Guide to Unlocking Opportunity is available for download now on Postie's website

