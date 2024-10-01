Service Leadership, Inc., a ConnectWise Solution, Unveils Highly-Anticipated Annual IT Solution Provider Compensation Survey

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Service Leadership, Inc.®, a ConnectWise solution, announced today submissions are now open for its Service Leadership Index® Annual IT Solution Provider Compensation (Remuneration) Survey. The survey data is used for the related report and provides IT solution providers (TSPs) insight into compensation (remuneration) data and trends across common TSP IT positions.

The survey is open from October 1 through November 30, 2024, culminating in a 400-plus page report. Survey participants will be the first to receive the Service Leadership Index® Annual IT Solution Provider Compensation (Remuneration) Report™ in early 2025 at no cost (USD $1,999 value).

“TSPs face significant pressure on recruiting and retaining employees, and the need for data-backed compensation data has never been more important,” says Peter Kujawa, VP & GM, Service Leadership, Inc. “This year, for the first time, we are thrilled to include findings about the employee attrition rates, in addition to the position and regional-specific data we’ve provided over the past two years.”

Last year's survey brought record participation from the following geographic regions: Australia and New Zealand, Canada, Europe (primarily the UK and Ireland), and the United States. While wage inflation has softened in some regions, payroll costs remain one of the largest challenges to achieving profitability. This year’s survey is poised to play an essential role in TSP competitiveness, granting businesses the broader industry insight needed to recruit and retain top talent.

The survey again focuses on over 50 common TSP roles, encompassing various responsibilities, including sales, marketing, general administration/finance, technical services, and more, with three levels of seniority for each. Respondents will input data covering the total annual earnings for each position and projected raises, incentive pay, and more. All individual data submitted is kept confidential, and no individual organization data will be released. All survey results will be reported in aggregate to ensure confidentiality.

The resulting report will provide a wealth of high-level information on TSP-specific compensation (remuneration) practices, granting respondents and stakeholders throughout the industry insight into what market pay is for these positions and the impact inflation has on these rates. The report will also provide much-needed insight into the staff-to-management ratio of top profitability TSPs by business model, the amount allocated to incentive pay for each position and seniority level throughout the industry, and what owners make by specific business model and company size.

The 2025 report will add information regarding full-time employee churn levels by position and total organization. This exclusive data can help to form the basis of a recruitment strategy optimized to entice top talent despite ongoing skill gaps. TSPs can pinpoint where they stand on each position's compensation (remuneration) scale — best-in-class, median, bottom-quartile — and adjust their methods accordingly.

Since 2005, the Service Leadership Index has been the largest, most detailed, and most accurate TSP benchmark in the IT industry worldwide. For 20 years as of 2024, and now as part of the ConnectWise family, the Service Leadership Index has identified objective best practices in the IT industry and helped to set the bar for TSP owners and executives in more than 100 countries.

TSPs can take the survey here: https://www.service-leadership.com/compsurvey/

Service Leadership, Inc.®, a ConnectWise solution, is dedicated to providing total profit solutions for IT solution providers (TSPs), directly and through industry consultants and global technology vendors. The company publishes the leading vendor-neutral, TSP financial and operational benchmark: Service Leadership Index®.

ConnectWise is the leading software company empowering managed service providers (MSPs) with the technology that runs small and midsized businesses (SMBs) worldwide. With over 40 years of commitment to partner success, ConnectWise delivers innovative software, services, and an open ecosystem of integrations that drive growth.

