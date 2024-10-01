US$64 Million this decade alone: Celebrating 30 years of Fairtrade this Fairtrade Month

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the last decade alone, Canadian sales of Fairtrade-certified products have generated US$64 million in Fairtrade Premium. This extra sum of money is invested by cooperatives into community and business projects of their choice, driving positive change and sustainable development. Annual Premium generated over the past decade has increased by 163%.



Fairtrade Month, which takes place throughout the month of October, is a time to recognize the collective effort of Canadian consumers, businesses, and advocates in helping to build a better world by choosing Fairtrade. This year marks a special milestone, as Fairtrade Canada celebrates its 30th anniversary, highlighting three decades of impact and growth.

In celebration of Fairtrade Month, hundreds of retailers across Canada are participating by offering special promotions and highlighting their role in increasing the availability of Fairtrade products. Additionally, almost 40 brands are joining in, with many offering discounts on their Fairtrade-certified products to make them even more accessible to Canadians. Fair Trade Campuses, Towns, and Schools will also join the celebrations, helping to build the future of fair trade advocacy in Canada. Fairtrade Canada will be hosting giveaways all month long, including a grand prize valued at over C$1,000.

Julie Francoeur, CEO of Fairtrade Canada, commented on the significance of this year’s campaign: “This October, as we celebrate 30 years of Fairtrade in Canada, we reflect on the journey and recognize that our success is due to the unwavering dedication of Canadians. Whether through choosing Fairtrade products at the store, businesses committing to responsible sourcing, or our network of passionate advocates working tirelessly at the grassroots level, their support has been instrumental in driving the fair trade movement forward and making a real difference.”

Fairtrade Canada’s impact is also exemplified by the success of its partners. Rémi Tremblay, President and CEO of Café William, shared: “At Café William, our ambition is to produce the most sustainable coffee in the world, and our partnership with Fairtrade is an essential part of that journey. By sourcing organic and Fairtrade-certified green coffee, we are reinforcing our relationships with farming cooperatives and ultimately giving back to those communities. Since embarking on our partnership with Fairtrade in 2000, we have generated more than US$8 million in Fairtrade Premium, which coffee cooperatives have invested in improving farmer livelihoods and building up their communities. We are proud to be amongst the most important Canadian Fairtrade coffee importers.”

As we celebrate Fairtrade Month and 30 years of Fairtrade Canada, we invite Canadians to continue supporting fair trade and to participate in the special promotions and events taking place across the country. Together, we can continue to drive meaningful change and support sustainable practices that benefit communities worldwide.

About Fairtrade Canada

Fairtrade Canada is the Canadian member of Fairtrade International, the most recognized and most trusted ethical label globally. We are a national, non-profit organization and independent certifier that supports, promotes and advocates for fairer terms of trade for farmers and workers disadvantaged by unfair global trade structures. Fairtrade represents better prices, decent working conditions and fairer terms of trade for farmers and workers. We work with farmers and workers to get a better deal so they can strengthen their businesses and communities.

