ADRF Releases Its First Part 20 SDRC Series Repeater for Instant Indoor Wireless Connectivity

BURBANK, Calif., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced RF Technologies, Inc. (ADRF) , the largest pure-play distributed antenna system (DAS) and repeater provider for 25 years, today announced the SDRC Series, its first Part 20 repeater to bring instant wireless connectivity to small and mid-sized buildings. The repeater makes it easier, faster, and more cost-effective than ever to provide cellular coverage by streamlining the lengthy and cumbersome process typically involved with establishing in-building wireless networks.



The SDRC is sold in a turnkey solution with four 4G/LTE RF bands (e.g. 700MHz, 850MHz, PCS, AWS), coaxial cable, donor and server antenna. Unlike other Part 20 repeater solutions on the market, the SDRC package can be easily deployed to improve the existing wireless network and be easily upgraded due to its modular architecture. The SDRC offers quad-band service in one chassis and its specialized digital filtering vastly decreases the likelihood of interfering with adjacent mobile carrier macro networks.

“ADRF has been a leader in delivering premium carrier-grade repeater solutions for a quarter century, and we are thrilled to bring that same quality to a Part 20 solution for the first time,” said Sun Kim, director of engineering at ADRF. “The SDRC is the next evolution of repeater technology and architecture, and the perfect solution for integrators to easily bring cellular connectivity to small to mid-sized buildings without the hassle of a full-scale installation.”

ADRF’s SDRC Series supports:

700 MHz, 850MHz, PCS, AWS bands out of the box

Up to five SDRC modules and one power supply module

Remote network control and alarm monitoring via web-based graphical user interface (GUI)

Hot-swappable modules to minimize downtime

17 dBm max downlink output power

Up to 3 channelized digital filtering with sharp roll-off

Band equalization to balance out RF signal strength across all frequency bands



Learn more about the new SDRC Series Part 20-compliant repeater by visiting www.adrftech.com .

About ADRF

Advanced RF Technologies, Inc. ("ADRF") is the leading provider of in-building wireless solutions that ensure reliable commercial and public cellular connectivity in venues of any size, shape, and location. Established in 1999 in Burbank, CA, ADRF prides itself on having a customer-centric focus, designing solutions that meet each customer's unique needs, while providing a pathway to scale for the future. Today, we serve some of the world's leading enterprises, system integrators, public safety entities, neutral host operators, and wireless service providers. ADRF's product portfolio of in-building wireless solutions includes Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), repeaters, Emergency Responder Communication Enhancement Systems (ERCES), antennas, and passive components. ADRF is certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), has achieved TL 9000 and ISO 9001 certifications, and is a member of the Anterix Active Ecosystem, Forbes Technology Council, IFC, NFPA, Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA), and Safer Buildings Coalition. www.adrftech.com.