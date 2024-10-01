1KIN Launches GR1D TERM1NAL Credit Packs on Amazon to Unify Web3 Gaming Ecosystems

Newark, Delaware, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1KIN Labs, the innovative company behind the modular Layer-2 (L2) gaming-focused blockchain GR1D Network, recently announced the launch of GR1D TERM1NAL, a comprehensive hub designed to transform how gamers discover, collect, and manage exclusive rewards across Web3. This not only simplifies the often fragmented Web3 gaming landscape but also introduces new levels of interoperability and user-friendly features, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of blockchain-based gaming experiences.







1KIN Launches GR1D TERM1NAL Credit Packs on Amazon

GR1D TERM1NAL serves as an essential discovery platform, allowing users to explore hand-picked Web3 games and delve into a myriad of exceptional titles. Previous testing saw a highly successful closed beta period with participation from more than 25,000 gamers. Now, the public release builds on the beta's momentum, offering players access to a constantly growing library of hit Web3 games across multiple networks, including Solana, Avalanche, Polygon, and others.



GR1D Network has already made significant strides, signing more than 100 games and studios. The TERM1NAL currently hosts collectibles from a subset of game partners, including widely known titles like Blocklords, Aavegotchi, Aurory, and Nifty Island. The initial version will be accessible to everyone, offering a glimpse into its capabilities. However, to unlock its richer features and functionalities, users will need to create an account.

To enhance the user experience, 1KIN Labs has also introduced credit packs that unlock exclusive content, early access opportunities, and special discounts through GR1D TERM1NAL. GR1D packs are now accessible through a digital storefront on Amazon, which is the first of its kind for digital Web3 gaming products on the platform. This enables distribution to Amazon’s massive user base of gamers and provides a seamless stepping stone for gamers looking to dabble in Web3.

"With the GR1D TERM1NAL, we're taking a major stride toward realizing our vision of a more cohesive and user-friendly Web3 gaming ecosystem," explained Jack O'Neill, Founder of 1KIN Labs. "Our goal has been to create a single access point that bridges the gap between various games and blockchain networks. In essence, we're bringing the ease and convenience that gamers have come to expect into the world of blockchain gaming. This is about making Web3 gaming more accessible and enjoyable for everyone involved."

By abstracting away complex underlying technology, GR1D Network is poised to become a central player in the Web3 gaming landscape, offering a unified and enriched experience through the GR1D TERM1NAL with credit packs distributable through Amazon. By fostering an ecosystem where gamers can seamlessly interact with exclusive assets and rewards, GR1D is set to elevate the standards of Web3 gaming, ensuring a dynamic and interconnected future for the industry.

About 1KIN

1KIN Labs is building the GR1D, a modular gaming network engineered to power tomorrow’s multi-chain, mass-market web3 gaming ecosystem. 1KIN's product suite connects gamers with the world’s best community-driven titles, provides exclusive access to in-game content, offers rewards, and manages digital assets wherever gamers go — all with a single sign-on.

