Residential Filters Market Size to Hit US$ 16.78 Billion by 2032, Owing to Increasing Health Concerns & Environmental Awareness | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Residential Filters Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider Research, The Residential Filters Market size was valued at USD 8.26 Billion in 2023 and is now anticipated to grow to USD 16.78 Billion by 2032, displaying a CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2032.”

The Rise of the Residential Filters Market Amid Growing Health Concerns

The Residential Filters Market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing concerns about indoor air quality and the need for clean water. As consumers become more health-conscious, demand for air and water filtration systems has surged, driving advancements in filter technologies. The market includes various types of filters, such as air, water, and HVAC filters , all aimed at improving the quality of life by removing pollutants, allergens, and harmful contaminants from household environments. This has led to a notable rise in product innovations, including the integration of smart technologies that enable monitoring and maintenance of filtration systems in real-time.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

3M Company

Honeywell International Inc

Pentair plc

Unilever Group

Culligan International Company

Coway Co. Ltd

Amway Corporation

Blueair

Eureka Forbes Ltd

Kent RO Systems Ltd.

Whirlpool Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Midea Group Co. Ltd.

A.O. Smith Corporation

Philips

TCL Technology Group Corporation

Sharp Corporation & Other Players

In terms of growth, the market is projected to expand significantly over the next decade. Factors contributing to this growth include increasing awareness of health risks associated with poor air and water quality, government regulations promoting clean air and water standards, and the rise in urbanization, which contributes to environmental pollution. Additionally, the expansion of residential construction activities, especially in emerging economies, is creating more opportunities for filter manufacturers. These filters are becoming a necessity in urban households, further boosting market demand. Recent trends in the market highlight a shift towards sustainable and energy-efficient products. Many manufacturers are focusing on developing eco-friendly filters made from biodegradable or recyclable materials to cater to environmentally conscious consumers. The adoption of smart filters that are compatible with home automation systems is another trend gaining traction. These smart filters not only enhance convenience by alerting users when replacements are needed but also optimize energy usage. Additionally, the pandemic has heightened consumer focus on indoor hygiene, driving increased sales of advanced air filters capable of removing viruses and bacteria, further boosting market prospects.

Future Growth of the Market

Aspect Description · Technological Advancements - Integration of smart technology into filtration systems for real-time monitoring. - Allows users to track air and water quality and receive alerts for filter replacements. - Enhances user experience and boosts adoption rates. · Sustainability Trends - Rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products. - Consumers seek filtration systems made from biodegradable and recyclable materials. - Manufacturers focus on developing environmentally friendly filters. · Product Innovation - Introduction of filters with advanced features (e.g., multi-stage filtration, UV disinfection, antimicrobial properties). - Innovations improve efficiency and cater to specific consumer needs and preferences. · Home Automation Trends - Increasing trend of home automation and smart homes driving demand for integrated filtration systems. - Homeowners prefer solutions that connect with smart home devices for centralized control and monitoring. - Significant opportunities for manufacturers.

Segmentation

By Product Type: The Water Filter type dominated the market with a share of around 63.2% in 2023. Increased awareness among consumers about water quality concerns, such as hardness, contamination, and depletion of freshwater sources, is driving this segment's growth. The dominance of water filters also lies in rapid urbanization, leading to a heightened focus on safe and healthy water consumption.

By Application: The Single-Family Application is dominating the market with a share of more than 60% in 2023. The rising adoption of air filtration systems in single-family housing sectors, such as bungalows and cottages, is a driving factor for the market. Demand for single-family homes has increased due to their ability to reduce indoor pollutants, such as particles, gases, and vapors. Moreover, the increasing consumer expenditure on a healthy lifestyle, driven by growing global pollution, is further propelling the market.

Residential Filters Market Key Segmentation:

By Product Type

Air Filter

Water Filter

By Application

Single Family

Multi Family

By Efficiency

MERV 1-4

MERV 6-10

MERV 10-13

MERV 14-16

MERV 17-20

Key Regional Development

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the Residential Filters Market, holding approximately 35% in 2023. This region's dominance is driven by a variety of factors, including rising awareness about air and water pollution, increasing demand for clean water and air, and the rapid growth of filtration technologies. The continuous industrialization and urbanization in key countries such as China and India have led to a significant surge in pollution levels, increasing the need for residential filters.

North America is the fastest-growing market for residential filters, trailing closely behind Asia-Pacific. The region's growth is primarily attributed to its robust economic development and the implementation of stringent regulatory standards promoting sustainability and clean-living environments. Countries like the United States and Canada are experiencing an uptick in the installation of residential filtration systems due to the growing awareness of health-related concerns associated with poor air and water quality.

Recent Developments

In February 2023: Honeywell introduced a new line of air purifiers with integrated air quality monitors. These purifiers automatically adjust fan speed and filtration based on real-time indoor air quality readings, optimizing performance for specific needs.

In January 2023: A.O. Smith invested in research for self-cleaning reverse osmosis filters aiming to eliminate the need for manual membrane replacements, reducing maintenance for homeowners.

