POET Wins “AI Innovator of the Year” Gold Prize at 2024 Merit Awards

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies Inc. (“POET” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: PTK; NASDAQ: POET), the designer and developer of the POET Optical Interposer™, Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) and light sources for the data center, tele-communication and artificial intelligence markets, was recognized today as the “AI Innovator of the Year” in the Technology category of the prestigious 2024 Merit Awards. The Gold Prize adds to the Company’s recent accolades, which include recognition by the 2024 AI Breakthrough Awards honor for “Best Optical AI Solution”.



“We are thrilled to honor POET Technologies as the AI Innovator of the Year. Their groundbreaking advancements in photonic technology are setting new standards in the AI industry, pushing the boundaries of innovation and creativity. This recognition is a testament to their leadership, vision, and commitment to revolutionizing AI solutions. We congratulate the entire team at POET Technologies on this well-deserved achievement,” says Marie Zander, Executive Director, Merit Awards.

Merit Awards winners in 2023 included notable companies such as Nvidia, Intel and Oracle. Founded in 2022, the Merit Awards are judged by industry executives, Merit Awards staff, media, and consultants. The awards recognize global leaders in a range of industries who are shaping the future.

“The POET Optical Interposer™ continues to gain accolades because the commercial viability of its applications are advancing the performance goals of the leaders in the AI networking and data center industries. Our recent agreements with Mitsubishi Electric, Luxshare Tech, and Foxconn Interconnect Technology demonstrate why industry observers are impressed by what the POET team has achieved,” says Dr. Suresh Venkatesan, POET Chairman & CEO. “Winning the Gold Prize as ‘AI Innovator of the Year’ is another validation for our platform technology. We thank the organizers of the Merit Awards for the honor and for shining a light on transformative companies around the world.”

About POET Technologies Inc.

POET is a design and development company offering high-speed optical modules, optical engines and light source products to the artificial intelligence systems market and to hyperscale data centers. POET’s photonic integration solutions are based on the POET Optical Interposer™, a novel, patented platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single chip using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques. POET's Optical Interposer-based products are lower cost, consume less power than comparable products, are smaller in size and are readily scalable to high production volumes. In addition to providing high-speed (800G, 1.6T and above) optical engines and optical modules for AI clusters and hyperscale data centers, POET has designed and produced novel light source products for chip-to-chip data communication within and between AI servers, the next frontier for solving bandwidth and latency problems in AI systems. POET’s Optical Interposer platform also solves device integration challenges in 5G networks, machine-to-machine communication, self-contained "Edge" computing applications and sensing applications, such as LIDAR systems for autonomous vehicles. POET is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with operations in Allentown, PA, Shenzhen, China, and Singapore. More information about POET is available on our website at www.poet-technologies.com.

About Merit Awards

Designed to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve, the Merit Awards will acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market. The Merit Awards are judged by industry executives, Merit Awards staff, members of the media and consultants. For more information please visit our website at http://www.merit-awards.com.

