MEDIA ADVISORY

Strathcona County, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invest Alberta invites media to join an event hosted by Bartlett Group celebrating the establishment of their Canadian headquarters in Strathcona County. Nate Glubish, Minister of Technology and Innovation will speak, along with Bartlett Group COO Brandon Munn, Mayor Rod Frank of the Municipality of Strathcona County, and Rick Christiaanse, CEO of Invest Alberta.

**RSVP BEFORE NOON ON WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2**

WHEN: Wednesday, October 2, 2024

START TIME: 4:30pm

WHERE: Bartlett Group office, 8705 24 Street, Strathcona County, AB T6P 1L2

PROGRAM:

4:30 pm: Welcome

4:45 pm: Speaking program commences

5:25 pm: Opportunity for media interviews or questions

5:35 pm: Networking with guests including Minister Nate Glubish, Alberta CEO Rick Christiaanse, Strathcona Mayor Rod Frank, Bartlett Group executives, and more.

SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS:

Please RSVP to Karen.Keller@investalberta.ca no later than October 2 at noon. Parking directly outside facility.

About Invest Alberta

Invest Alberta engages the world and provides high-end tailored support to companies, investors, and major new projects. With team members strategically positioned in key markets around the world, Invest Alberta works to break down barriers so businesses can start up, scale up, and succeed without limits. Since being established in 2020, Invest Alberta has supported investments totaling nearly $20 billion and creating more than 27,000 jobs in sectors ranging from energy and agriculture to tech, aviation, life sciences and beyond. For more information, visit investalberta.ca.

About Bartlett Group

The Bartlett Group is a full-service industrial contractor specializing in maintenance, turnarounds, capital mechanical projects, refractory, soft crafts, fabrication, and more. Its family of companies includes BOSS, Excel Scaffold, GSCS, Deltak Manufacturing, GMTS, NextGen Scaffold, Precision Refractory and the recently acquired Taurus platform in Fort Saskatchewan.

Known for its exceptional talent retention, Bartlett boasts highly trained and seasoned professionals. The company aims to provide first-class service with the best scaffold system and experts. Bartlett’s strength lies in its people, driving its growth and success. Choosing Bartlett Group means selecting a company where exceptional service is the standard. www.bartlettgrp.com