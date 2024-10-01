Anti-decubitus Cushions Market to Reach $1.1 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 6.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Anti-decubitus Cushions Market by Material (Nylon, Cotton and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the anti-decubitus cushions market was valued at $0.6 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2033.



Request Sample of the Report on Anti-decubitus Cushions Market 2033 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A324364

Prime Determinants of Growth

The anti-decubitus cushions market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of pressure ulcers, particularly among the aging population and individuals with limited mobility. Increased awareness about the importance of pressure ulcer prevention and the growing adoption of advanced medical devices in healthcare settings further fuel market growth. Opportunities lie in technological advancements, such as the development of smart cushions equipped with sensors and pressure-relieving materials. Additionally, the expansion of home healthcare services and the increasing demand for personalized and cost-effective solutions present significant growth prospects for market players.

Report Coverage & Details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $0.6 Billion Market Size in 2033 $1.1 Billion CAGR 6.1% No. of Pages in Report 260 Segments Covered Material, Distribution Channel and Region Drivers Increasing number of elderly individuals prone to pressure ulcers.

Rising incidence of chronic diseases

Innovation in cushion materials and designs. Opportunities Expansion in developing countries with growing healthcare infrastructure.

Increasing demand for home care solutions Restraint Expensive advanced cushions can limit market growth

Limited reimbursement policies

Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A324364



Segment Highlights

Nylon's superior durability and strength

Nylon's superior durability and strength make it an ideal choice for cushions that need to withstand prolonged use and significant weight. Additionally, Nylon is highly resistant to abrasion and wear, ensuring long-lasting performance, which is crucial for preventing pressure ulcers. Its lightweight nature also enhances user comfort and mobility. Moreover, Nylon cushions often feature advanced breathable fabrics that promote air circulation, reducing moisture buildup and the risk of skin breakdown. The material's ease of cleaning and maintenance further adds to its popularity, making it a preferred choice among healthcare providers and patients alike. Overall, Nylon's combination of strength, durability, comfort, and low maintenance drives its leading position in the anti-decubitus cushions market.

The online segment expected to witness lucrative growth



The online distribution channel is rapidly growing, driven by the convenience and accessibility it offers. One of the primary drivers is the increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones, making it easier for consumers to browse and purchase products from the comfort of their homes. Online platforms provide a wide range of options, allowing customers to compare prices, features, and reviews before making a purchase. This transparency and availability of information empower consumers to make informed decisions. Additionally, the rise of e-commerce giants and specialized online medical supply stores has expanded the reach of anti-decubitus cushions to remote areas, where physical stores might be scarce. The COVID-19 pandemic has also accelerated the shift towards online shopping, as consumers and healthcare providers sought to minimize physical contact. Moreover, online platforms often offer attractive discounts and deals, further incentivizing purchases through this channel.

Regional Outlook

North America to maintain its dominance by 2033

By region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing prevalence of pressure ulcers among the elderly and immobile patients, rising awareness about preventive healthcare, and advancements in medical device technology. The growing number of surgical procedures and extended hospital stays also contribute to the demand for these cushions. Opportunities in this market include the development of innovative, high-quality materials that enhance patient comfort and pressure redistribution, expanding product portfolios by leading manufacturers, and increased adoption of these cushions in home healthcare settings. Additionally, partnerships and collaborations between healthcare providers and cushion manufacturers can further propel market growth.

For Purchase Related Queries/Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A324364

Key Players

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Invacare Corporation

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd.

Sunrise Medical (US) LLC

Antano Group

LINET Group SE

APEX Medical Corp.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global anti-decubitus cushions market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

Medical Isotope Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Dental Milling Machine Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

3D Bioprinting in Medical Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Monoclonal Antibodies Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int’l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter