VITAS® Healthcare Introduces Premier Hospice Care in Bakersfield and Fresno

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To meet the growing need for quality end-of-life care in California’s Central Valley, VITAS Healthcare hospice services are now available for residents of Bakersfield and Fresno. With local interdisciplinary teams based in each city, VITAS now offers expert clinical, emotional and spiritual care for seriously ill patients in their homes, nursing homes, assisted living communities and inpatient care settings.



VITAS is now accepting referrals for hospice-eligible patients. Healthcare professionals can submit seamless and secure referrals anytime through the VITAS mobile app or by calling 800.93.VITAS.

“At VITAS, we are committed to improving access to compassionate hospice services for all communities and proud to continue our mission of redefining and enhancing end-of-life care in California,” said Martin Escueta, VITAS vice president of operations. “Our teams in Bakersfield and Fresno are dedicated to providing the highest level of care with dignity and respect, ensuring that patients and their families receive the support they need at the time they need it most.”

As a long-standing, mission-focused hospice and palliative care provider, VITAS has served Californians since 1995. For more than 45 years, VITAS has delivered innovative and individualized patient-centered care that aligns with patients’ goals of care and end-of-life care wishes.

VITAS services for hospice-eligible Californians include:

Additional therapies and patient-focused programs include veterans services, music therapy, pet visits, memory bears and bereavement support, specialized sepsis care and palliative care teams.

Studies show that hospice care enhances the quality of life for individuals across many serious illnesses. According to a report from NORC at the University of Chicago, greater utilization of hospice during the last six months of life is associated with increased satisfaction, improved pain control and reduced physical and emotional distress for patients and their loved ones.

VITAS is hiring passionate individuals across various disciplines. Learn more about end-of-life services, discover a meaningful career with a globally recognized best-in-class healthcare employer and find fulfilling volunteer opportunities at VITAS.com.

About VITAS® Healthcare

Established in 1978, VITAS Healthcare is a pioneer and leader in the American hospice movement. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) operates 53 hospice programs in 15 states (Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS employs 11,342 professionals who care for patients with advanced illness, primarily in the patients’ homes, and also in the company’s 27 inpatient hospice units as well as in hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities/residential care facilities for the elderly. At the conclusion of the second quarter of 2024, VITAS reported an average daily census of 21,389. Visit www.vitas.com.

Media inquiries contact: media@vitas.com, 877-848-2701