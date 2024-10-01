Global Turpentine Market to Surpass USD 2,598.64 million by 2034, Driven by Eco-Friendly Demand | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The turpentine market is poised to grow from a valuation of USD 1,506.98 million in 2024 to an estimated USD 2,598.64 million by 2034. This robust growth is attributed to the rising demand for natural products in fragrance formulations and pharmaceutical applications. Turpentine, a by-product of pine tree resin, is widely utilized in essential oil production, adhesives, and medical applications, which boosts its market relevance.



The shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly products across various industries, including cosmetics, fragrances, and coatings, is one of the key growth factors for the Turpentine Market. Moreover, the increasing use of turpentine as a natural solvent in paints and varnishes contributes to its widespread adoption in the global market.

In addition to its industrial uses, the medical field is witnessing a growing demand for turpentine in therapeutic applications, particularly in traditional medicine. This trend is further expected to fuel the market’s expansion over the forecast period.

Key market players are focusing on product innovation and expanding their production capabilities to meet the rising demand for turpentine globally. The Asia-Pacific region, led by countries like China and India, is expected to be a dominant force in driving market growth due to the region's abundant natural resources and expanding industrial applications.

Drivers and Opportunities:

Several factors are driving the growth of the Turpentine Market. One of the primary drivers is the increasing use of turpentine in the fragrance industry, where it serves as a natural base for essential oils and perfumes. Furthermore, the demand for natural adhesives, coatings, and paints is pushing manufacturers to rely on turpentine for its solvent properties. The rise of green and eco-friendly products, especially in Europe and North America, is also creating growth opportunities for turpentine manufacturers.

The pharmaceutical industry is also presenting lucrative opportunities for market players, as turpentine’s natural medicinal properties are being increasingly harnessed in traditional and alternative medicine. Expanding research and development activities to explore new applications of turpentine are expected to open further growth avenues.

“The turpentine market is set for significant growth, driven by rising demand for natural and eco-friendly products across diverse industries, including fragrances, pharmaceuticals, and coatings,” says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global Turpentine Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.60% from 2024 to 2034.

is expected to grow at a from 2024 to 2034. Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the market, driven by industrial and consumer applications in countries like China and India .

is projected to dominate the market, driven by industrial and consumer applications in countries like and . The use of turpentine in pharmaceuticals , fragrances , and adhesives is a key growth driver.

, , and is a key growth driver. Rising demand for natural and eco-friendly solvents is expanding turpentine’s market applications.

is expanding turpentine’s market applications. The market is expected to grow from USD 957 million in 2024 to USD 1,847.7 million by 2034.





Component Insights:

Turpentine is extracted primarily from pine trees and is available in various forms like gum turpentine and sulfate turpentine. The gum turpentine segment is expected to hold the largest market share due to its widespread use in the production of essential oils and resins. Sulfate turpentine is gaining traction as a solvent in the paint and coatings industry.

Turpentine Market: Report Scope

Parameter Details Market Size (2024) USD 1,506.98 million Forecast Market Size (2034) USD 2,598.64 million CAGR (2024 to 2034) 5.60 % Key Applications Fragrances, Adhesives, Coatings, Pharmaceuticals Key Regions Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities:

Growth Drivers : Rising demand for natural and eco-friendly solvents in the fragrance and coatings industries.

: Rising demand for natural and eco-friendly solvents in the fragrance and coatings industries. Trends : Increasing use of turpentine in pharmaceutical formulations, particularly in traditional and alternative medicine.

: Increasing use of turpentine in pharmaceutical formulations, particularly in traditional and alternative medicine. Opportunities: Expansion in the Asia-Pacific region, driven by abundant resources and industrial demand for adhesives and coatings.





Key Companies & Market Share Insights:

DRT (Les Dérivés Résiniques et Terpéniques)

Kraton Corporation

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

PT. Naval Overseas

Wuzhou Pine Chemicals Ltd.



These companies hold significant shares in the global market, driven by their extensive distribution networks, product innovations, and focus on sustainable production.

Growth Drivers:

The major growth drivers for the turpentine market include increasing industrial demand for natural products, particularly in the fragrance and pharmaceutical sectors. The rise of sustainable and eco-friendly solutions is pushing manufacturers to explore new applications for turpentine in the coatings, adhesives, and paints industries. Additionally, the growing consumer preference for natural and organic ingredients in personal care and medicinal products is driving the market’s expansion over the forecast period.

Key Segments

By Product Type:

Fat Turpentine

Sulphate Turpentine

Wood Turpentine

Gum Turpentine

By Application:

Cosmetics

Fragrance

Food

Paints & Coatings

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa





Der Terpentinmarkt soll von einem Wert von 1.506,98 Millionen USD im Jahr 2024 auf geschätzte 2.598,64 Millionen USD im Jahr 2034 wachsen. Dieses robuste Wachstum ist auf die steigende Nachfrage nach Naturprodukten in Duftformulierungen und pharmazeutischen Anwendungen zurückzuführen. Terpentin, ein Nebenprodukt von Kiefernharz, wird häufig in der Produktion von ätherischen Ölen, Klebstoffen und medizinischen Anwendungen verwendet, was seine Marktrelevanz steigert.

Die Umstellung auf nachhaltige und umweltfreundliche Produkte in verschiedenen Branchen, darunter Kosmetik, Duftstoffe und Beschichtungen, ist einer der wichtigsten Wachstumsfaktoren für den Terpentinmarkt. Darüber hinaus trägt die zunehmende Verwendung von Terpentin als natürliches Lösungsmittel in Farben und Lacken zu seiner weit verbreiteten Akzeptanz auf dem Weltmarkt bei.

Neben seinen industriellen Anwendungen verzeichnet der medizinische Bereich eine wachsende Nachfrage nach Terpentin für therapeutische Anwendungen, insbesondere in der traditionellen Medizin. Dieser Trend dürfte die Expansion des Marktes im Prognosezeitraum weiter vorantreiben.

Wichtige Marktteilnehmer konzentrieren sich auf Produktinnovationen und erweitern ihre Produktionskapazitäten, um die weltweit steigende Nachfrage nach Terpentin zu decken. Die Region Asien-Pazifik, angeführt von Ländern wie China und Indien, wird voraussichtlich aufgrund der reichhaltigen natürlichen Ressourcen und der wachsenden industriellen Anwendungen der Region eine dominierende Kraft für das Marktwachstum sein.

Treiber und Chancen:

Das Wachstum des Terpentinmarktes wird von mehreren Faktoren vorangetrieben. Einer der Haupttreiber ist die zunehmende Verwendung von Terpentin in der Duftstoffindustrie, wo es als natürliche Basis für ätherische Öle und Parfüms dient. Darüber hinaus veranlasst die Nachfrage nach natürlichen Klebstoffen, Beschichtungen und Farben die Hersteller dazu, auf Terpentin aufgrund seiner Lösungsmitteleigenschaften zu setzen. Der Aufstieg grüner und umweltfreundlicher Produkte, insbesondere in Europa und Nordamerika, schafft auch Wachstumschancen für Terpentinhersteller.

Die Pharmaindustrie bietet Marktteilnehmern ebenfalls lukrative Möglichkeiten, da die natürlichen medizinischen Eigenschaften von Terpentin zunehmend in der traditionellen und alternativen Medizin genutzt werden. Ausweitung der Forschungs- und Entwicklungsaktivitäten zur Erforschung neuer Anwendungen von Terpentin dürfte weitere Wachstumschancen eröffnen.

„Der Terpentinmarkt wird voraussichtlich deutlich wachsen, angetrieben durch die steigende Nachfrage nach natürlichen und umweltfreundlichen Produkten in verschiedenen Branchen, darunter Duftstoffe, Pharmazeutika und Beschichtungen“, sagt Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie:

• Der globale Terpentinmarkt wird voraussichtlich von 2024 bis 2034 mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 5,60 % wachsen.

• Der asiatisch-pazifische Raum wird den Markt voraussichtlich dominieren, angetrieben durch Industrie- und Verbraucheranwendungen in Ländern wie China und Indien.

• Die Verwendung von Terpentin in Pharmazeutika, Duftstoffen und Klebstoffen ist ein wichtiger Wachstumstreiber.

• Die steigende Nachfrage nach natürlichen und umweltfreundlichen Lösungsmitteln erweitert die Marktanwendungen von Terpentin.

• Der Markt soll von 957 Millionen USD im Jahr 2024 auf 1.847,7 Millionen USD im Jahr 2034 wachsen.

Komponenteneinblicke:

Terpentin wird hauptsächlich aus Kiefern gewonnen und ist in verschiedenen Formen wie Balsamterpentin und Sulfatterpentin erhältlich. Das Balsamterpentinsegment dürfte aufgrund seiner weit verbreiteten Verwendung bei der Herstellung von ätherischen Ölen und Harzen den größten Marktanteil halten. Sulfatterpentin gewinnt als Lösungsmittel in der Farben- und Lackindustrie an Bedeutung.

Wichtigste Marktfaktoren für Wachstum, Trends und Chancen:

• Wachstumstreiber: Steigende Nachfrage nach natürlichen und umweltfreundlichen Lösungsmitteln in der Duftstoff- und Beschichtungsindustrie.

• Trends: Zunehmende Verwendung von Terpentin in pharmazeutischen Formulierungen, insbesondere in der traditionellen und alternativen Medizin.

• Chancen: Expansion im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum, angetrieben durch reichlich vorhandene Ressourcen und industrielle Nachfrage nach Klebstoffen und Beschichtungen.

Wichtige Unternehmen und Einblicke in Marktanteile:

• DRT (Les Dérivés Résiniques et Terpéniques)

• Kraton Corporation

• International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

• PT. Naval Overseas

• Wuzhou Pine Chemicals Ltd.

Diese Unternehmen halten bedeutende Anteile am Weltmarkt, angetrieben von ihren ausgedehnten Vertriebsnetzen, Produktinnovationen und ihrem Fokus auf nachhaltige Produktion.

Wachstumstreiber:

Zu den wichtigsten Wachstumstreibern für den Terpentinmarkt gehört die steigende industrielle Nachfrage nach Naturprodukten, insbesondere in den Duftstoff- und Pharmasektoren. Der Aufstieg nachhaltiger und umweltfreundlicher Lösungen zwingt Hersteller dazu, neue Anwendungsgebiete für Terpentin in der Beschichtungs-, Klebstoff- und Farbenindustrie zu erkunden. Darüber hinaus treibt die wachsende Vorliebe der Verbraucher für natürliche und organische Inhaltsstoffe in Körperpflege- und Medizinprodukten die Expansion des Marktes im Prognosezeitraum voran.

Wichtige Segmente

Nach Produkttyp:

• Fettterpentin

• Sulfatterpentin

• Holzterpentin

• Balsamterpentin

Nach Anwendung:

• Kosmetik

• Duftstoffe

• Lebensmittel

• Farben und Beschichtungen

• Sonstiges

Nach Region:

• Nordamerika

• Lateinamerika

• Europa

• Ostasien

• Südasien

• Ozeanien

• Naher Osten und Afrika

Authored by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

