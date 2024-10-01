COMPASS SELF STORAGE OFFERS ONE MONTH FREE RENT TO THOSE RECOVERING FROM HURRICANE HELENE

Cleveland, Ohio, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Self Storage, a member of the Amsdell family of companies, is offering a helping hand to support residents and businesses in areas impacted by the recent devastation from Hurricane Helene.

Compass Self Storage is offering one month of free rent for a self storage unit to anyone dealing with the damage from these storms at any of their locations in AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN. For a complete list of Compass Self Storage centers, please visit www.compassselfstorage.com.

“Dealing with the damage from this powerful hurricane can be very challenging. We want to help soften the impact by offering one month of free rent for a self storage unit to anyone dealing with this difficult situation. We will be ready to assist however possible,” stated Todd Amsdell, President.

The Amsdell family of companies (Amsdell Companies) is headquartered in Cleveland, OH. Amsdell draws its roots from the family owned construction company founded in 1928 and has since been active in several billions of dollars worth of real estate ventures with a primary focus on self storage. As industry pioneers, Amsdell has owned and operated over 500 storage centers under various trade names in over 27 states. With over 85 years of doing business, the Amsdell team has extensive experience in property acquisition, construction and property management. Please visit www.amsdellcompanies.com and www.compassselfstorage.com for more information.

###