Bishop Fox Announces Cosmos Integration with ServiceNow to Streamline Vulnerability Management and Accelerate Remediation

PHOENIX, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bishop Fox, the leading authority in offensive security, today announced Cosmos for ServiceNow, developed in partnership with ServiceNow to enable customers to effortlessly sync validated exposures from the Bishop Fox Cosmos portal into their ServiceNow® environment, where they can be managed as part of existing security workflows. This integration further improves a customer’s security posture by closing the window of vulnerability while reducing the manual burden on security teams.



ServiceNow’s expansive partner ecosystem and partner program is critical in supporting the $275 billion forecasted market opportunity through 2026 for the Now Platform. The ServiceNow Partner Program recognizes and rewards partners for their varied expertise and experience to drive opportunities, open new markets, and help customers transform their business across the enterprise.

As a Registered Build Partner, Bishop Fox developed this solution to help organizations take action on the detailed findings and remediation guidance provided by the Cosmos managed service as part of their existing security operations. This seamless, bi-directional integration with the Now Platform simplifies the management of vulnerabilities and allows security teams to concentrate on resolving threats and safeguarding assets. The solution is available in the ServiceNow Store. Full product details can be found here, but briefly, the major benefits include:

Streamlined vulnerability remediation with automatically created and updated remediation tickets based on Cosmos findings.

Improved incident response efficiency and speed with Cosmos vulnerability data directly integrated into ServiceNow workflows, as well as customizable workflows that mirror an organization’s processes.

No data silos or communication gaps, with vulnerability information fully synchronized across Cosmos and ServiceNow

Enhanced compliance and reporting by consolidating remediation tracking and reporting into a single platform.

Scalable security operations with an augmented ability to manage large volumes of security data efficiently across multiple instances of ServiceNow.



“Cosmos has become a standard bearer for vulnerability identification and management with more than 110 billion operations executed per year, a 70 percent reduction in time to remediate critical vulnerabilities, and elimination of 93 percent of resource requirements,” said Kevin Tonkin, chief product officer of Bishop Fox. “By integrating with platforms like ServiceNow, on which our customers depend for managing security operations, we help to further accelerate internal efforts and unburden security teams by making it easier for an organization to take advantage of the full power of Cosmos.”

“Partnerships succeed best when we lean into our unique skills and expertise, and have a clear view into the problem we’re trying to solve,” said Erica Volini, senior vice president of global partnerships at ServiceNow. “Bishop Fox’s Cosmos integration extends our reach well beyond where we can go alone and represents the legacy and goals of the Now Platform. I am thrilled to see the continued innovation we will achieve together to help organizations succeed in the era of digital business.”

About Bishop Fox

Bishop Fox is the leading authority in offensive security, providing solutions ranging from continuous penetration testing, red teaming, and attack surface management to product, cloud, and application security assessments. We’ve worked with more than 25% of the Fortune 100, half of the Fortune 10, eight of the top 10 global technology companies, and all of the top global media companies to improve their security. Our Cosmos platform, service innovation, and culture of excellence continue to gather accolades from industry award programs including Fast Company, Inc., SC Media, and others, and our offerings are consistently ranked as “world class” in customer experience surveys. We’ve been actively contributing to and supporting the security community for almost two decades and have published more than 16 open-source tools and 50 security advisories in the last five years. Learn more at bishopfox.com or follow us on Twitter.

