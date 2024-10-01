McLEAN, Va., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Mission Technologies division was awarded a $458 million contract to modernize communications and information technology (IT) networks for the U.S. government that will enable rapid decision-making in the battlespace.



Under the task order, HII will develop, assess and implement innovative technical solutions that will improve system hardening to potential cyber threats, introduce new capabilities and enable cloud migration. The enhancements will provide end users, including U.S. Department of Defense service components and the U.S. Special Operations Command, with IT services and solutions to support the warfighters.

“We are honored by the customer’s trust in HII and our approach,” said Andy Green, executive vice president of HII and president of Mission Technologies. “As we advance their IT transformation goals, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge expertise and solutions that will have a direct, positive impact on our front-line warfighters.”

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-is-awarded-a-458-million-contract-to-modernize-it-architecture-for-u-s-department-of-defense/.

Through the communications and IT modernization effort, HII will use model-based systems engineering to focus on communication hardware prototyping, waveform development, mobile ad-hoc network aerial relay solutions, payloads and deployable communication kits. The team will also support spectrum and bandwidth management and will develop capabilities to modernize communications and data analytics at the tactical edge.

“Equipping our warfighters with access to integrated ISR capabilities will help them to achieve information superiority in support of homeland defense and the protection of U.S. interests abroad,” said Todd Gentry, president of Mission Technologies’ C5ISR business group.

HII was awarded the task order under the Department of Defense’s Information Analysis Center Multiple Award Contract (MAC) vehicle. These U.S. Department of Defense’s Information Analysis Center (IAC) Multiple Award Contract vehicle task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the Defense Technical Information Center repository and the research and development and science and technology community.

The task order has a five-year term.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world. As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

The DoD IAC, sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center, provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DoD science and technology and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader science and technology community.

This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program (DoD IAC), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) under Contract No. FA807518D0002.

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the DoD.

Contact:

Greg McCarthy

(202) 264-7126

gregory.j.mccarthy@hii-co.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87b9a504-87a2-41d0-a930-7fecc86724d1