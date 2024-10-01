Propanol Market Size to Climb to USD 3.4 Billion by 2034 with a 2.6% CAGR, Driven by Rising Demand in Cosmetics and Skincare: Analysis by Transparency Market Research Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global propanol market (marché du propanol) is estimated to surge at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2024 to 2034. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for propanol is estimated to reach US$ 3.4 billion by the end of 2034.

Propanol finds new applications in personal care products, including cosmetics, skincare, and hair care formulations, owing to its solvency and antimicrobial properties, driving market growth in this segment.

Propanol is increasingly utilized in the renewable energy sector, particularly in the production of biofuels and as a solvent for biomass conversion processes, contributing to market expansion driven by sustainability initiatives.

Propanol's use extends to the construction industry, where it is employed as a solvent in adhesives, sealants, and construction chemicals. Growing construction activities globally propel demand for propanol, especially in developing regions witnessing infrastructure development.

With heightened awareness of hygiene and infection control, propanol sees increased use in healthcare settings for surface disinfection and sterilization purposes, contributing to market growth driven by stringent healthcare regulations and safety protocols.

Propanol finds application in food processing facilities for equipment cleaning and sanitation, addressing food safety concerns and regulatory requirements, thereby bolstering market demand within the food and beverage sector.

Propanol Market: Competitive Landscape

The propanol market is fiercely competitive, driven by key players striving for market dominance through diverse strategies. Established giants like BASF SE and Dow Chemical Company leverage extensive production capacities and global reach to maintain their leading positions. Emerging players such as Sasol Limited and LG Chem Ltd disrupt the landscape with innovative technologies and aggressive market expansion initiatives.

Regional dynamics also play a significant role, with companies strategically focusing on specific markets to capitalize on local demand. Amidst evolving regulatory frameworks and shifting consumer preferences, competition intensifies, driving players to innovate and differentiate their offerings to stay ahead.

Some prominent players are as follows:

Eastman Chemical Company

BASF SE

Dow

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

ExxonMobil Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Tokuyama Corporation

OQ Chemicals GmbH

Product Portfolio:

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. offers a comprehensive product portfolio spanning diverse industries, including automotive, healthcare, and electronics. Renowned for innovation and quality, their offerings range from specialty chemicals and polymers to advanced materials, meeting evolving market needs with cutting-edge solutions.

Tokuyama Corporation specializes in advanced materials, chemicals, and solar silicon products. With a focus on technological innovation and sustainability, they deliver high-quality solutions for various sectors, including electronics, construction, and healthcare, driving industry advancements and environmental stewardship.

OQ Chemicals GmbH is a leading global supplier of oxo intermediates and oxo derivatives. With a commitment to excellence and sustainability, they provide innovative solutions for applications in coatings, plastics, and pharmaceuticals, meeting stringent quality standards and environmental regulations with superior products and services.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Isopropanol dominates the propanol market due to its widespread use in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and industrial applications, surpassing n-propanol in market share.

The solvents segment leads the propanol market, driven by its extensive use in various industries such as paints, coatings, and pharmaceuticals.

North America leads the propanol market due to its mature industrial base and robust demand from pharmaceutical, paints, and coatings industries.

Propanol Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Propanol finds extensive usage as a solvent in drug formulations, driving market growth amidst the expansion of the pharmaceutical sector.

Growing construction activities and automotive production fuel demand for propanol in paints, coatings, and printing inks.

Rising environmental concerns drive demand for eco-friendly propanol variants, such as bio-based and low-VOC formulations, in compliance with stringent regulations.

Propanol's use as a cleaning agent and solvent in electronics manufacturing boosts market growth with the proliferation of consumer electronics and semiconductor industries.

Increasing industrialization and urbanization in Asia Pacific and Latin America present untapped opportunities for propanol manufacturers, driving market expansion in these regions.

Global Propanol Market: Regional Profile

North America boasts a mature propanol market driven by robust demand from key industries such as pharmaceuticals, paints & coatings, and chemical manufacturing. With major players like ExxonMobil Chemical Company and LyondellBasell Industries dominating the region, technological advancements and stringent safety standards characterize the market landscape.

In Europe, stringent environmental regulations and a growing emphasis on sustainability propel demand for eco-friendly propanol variants. Companies like INEOS Group Holdings and Solvay SA lead the market, offering high-quality products compliant with stringent EU regulations while meeting the needs of environmentally conscious consumers.

Asia Pacific emerges as a key growth driver, fueled by rapid industrialization and urbanization in countries like China, India, and Japan. The region experiences increasing adoption of propanol in diverse applications such as cosmetics, printing inks, and electronics manufacturing. Local players alongside global giants like BASF SE and Mitsui Chemicals capitalize on this burgeoning demand, catering to diverse regional markets with a range of products tailored to specific applications.

Propanol Market: Key Segments

By Product Type

Isopropanol n-Propanol



By Application

Solvents Chemical Intermediates Cosmetics & Pharmaceuticals Others (Cleaners, Adhesives, Agriculture Chemicals, etc.)



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

