Pioneer Consulting Selected to Support Deployment of Petrobras’ Campos Basin Fiber Optic Cable System in Brazil

HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneer Consulting , the full-service submarine fiber optic telecommunications consulting and project management company, has been contracted by Blue Marine, leader of the Blue Marine Consortium, to provide expertise and consulting for the next phase of Petrobras’ Malha Óptica project in Brazil. This new installment in the Campos Basin will serve as an upgrade to older, existing infrastructure greatly modernizing and enhancing connectivity, while offering opportunities for future expansion.



Pioneer Consulting is currently assisting development on the Project Santos Basin Malha Óptica, which started in 2021, and will now also advise on all aspects related to oil and gas (O&G) telecom engineering, marine route survey, cable route engineering, quality and documentation, contractor and supplier management, and installation oversight for the Campos Basin project. Pioneer Consulting will provide synergies from their ongoing work and experience with the Santos Basin project and will also offer technical expertise on the unique repeaterless fiber optic technology that will be implemented on this system, which includes Remote Optically Pumped Amplifiers (ROPA) and Raman amplification.

The 440km repeaterless trunk-and-branch system will link 12 oil and gas production platforms, with two cable landing stations in Brazil’s Anchieta, Espirito Santo and Barra do Furado, Rio de Janeiro. The system will provide Petrobras with connectivity to future platforms, and will leverage sophisticated repeaterless technology and new cable jointing developments to modernize telecommunications in the Campos Basin oil and gas exploration frontier. The system is expected to be ready for service by early 2025.

“We are thrilled to be working alongside Blue Marine once again,” said Bob Munoz, Director of Marine Services at Pioneer Consulting. “This new Petrobras network gives our team the continued opportunity to showcase our highly nuanced oil & gas telecom skills. Building upon our current collaboration in the Santos Basin with Blue Marine, we are ready to guide all aspects of the project ranging from dynamic umbilical platform hookups to deployment of ROPA bodies. The Campos Basin project shows once again that Petrobras is a leader in deployment of O&G fiber networks and we are proud to be an integral part of the project.”

“Considering our on-going support from Pioneer Consulting on Malha Óptica Santos Basin, we knew that they were the right partner to help bring the Campos Basin phase to fruition,” said Ronaldo Moidano, Project Director for Blue Marine. “The Pioneer team offers unique services that merge O&G expertise with extensive traditional subsea system experience in the region, making them the ideal partner for this project.”

About Pioneer Consulting

Drawing on decades of experience, Pioneer Consulting empowers clients to take their vision for a submarine fiber optic telecommunications system and make it a reality. The company provides expert counsel to guide clients through the full process of subsea cable installation, while also providing valuable technical and commercial insight about the submarine telecom industry. From comprehensive project management to system design to shipboard representation, Pioneer has the expertise and resources to support clients through each stage of their venture. Pioneer has completed 150+ projects, spanning every ocean across six continents. To learn more about how Pioneer Consulting is driving global subsea connectivity from beneath the waves visit, www.pioneerconsulting.com or follow the company at @PioneerConsults.

About Blue Marine

Blue Marine, leader of the Blue Marine Consortium, is a Brazilian group that specializes in installation and maintenance solutions for subsea and subfluvial optical and electrical systems. Blue Marine is composed of experienced staff with expertise in the telecommunications and O&G markets, allowing it to develop high-quality engineering solutions, while being committed to safety, ethics, quality, cooperation, and human capital. To learn more, please visit: https://zmaxgroup.com.br/blue-marine/.