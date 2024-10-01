Massive Open Online Courses Market Forecast | A $411.6 Billion Global Industry by 2030 | Increased Focus on Data Analytics in Education Strengthens Business Models for MOOCs

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Massive Open Online Courses - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Massive Open Online Courses was estimated at US$43.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$411.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 37.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Blackboard, Inc., Coursera, Inc., Edx, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.





The growth in the Massive Open Online Courses market is driven by several interlinked factors that reflect the evolving demands of the global learning community. The widespread adoption of the internet and mobile technology has significantly enhanced access to MOOCs, enabling users from remote or underserved areas to participate in global learning communities. The economic advantage of MOOCs, offering low-cost or free access to high-quality education, makes them an attractive alternative to traditional education, especially in a global economy still recovering from financial downturns.

Additionally, the growing recognition of MOOC credentials in the job market motivates more individuals to pursue online courses to boost their employability or advance their careers. The COVID-19 pandemic also played a crucial role in accelerating the adoption of online learning, as individuals and institutions sought effective alternatives to face-to-face education during lockdowns and social distancing measures.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for upskilling and reskilling, driven by rapid technological changes and shifting job requirements, fuels the continuous growth and relevance of MOOCs in both educational and professional contexts.

As these trends persist, the market for MOOCs is expected to expand further, driven by a collective acknowledgment of their value in providing accessible, flexible, and inclusive education solutions.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Platform Component segment, which is expected to reach US$274.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 36.4%. The Services Component segment is also set to grow at 40.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $12.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 36.2% CAGR to reach $59.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Massive Open Online Courses Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Massive Open Online Courses Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Massive Open Online Courses Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured):

Blackboard, Inc.

Coursera, Inc.

Edx, Inc.

FutureLearn Limited

Instructure, Inc.

iversity Learning Solutions GmbH

Miriadax.

Novoed, Inc.

Udacity, Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 273 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $43.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $411.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 37.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Massive Open Online Courses - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Flexible Learning Solutions Drives Growth in MOOCs

Rising Adoption of Mobile Learning Expands the Market for MOOCs

Integration of AI and Machine Learning Enhances Personalized Learning Experiences

Growing Popularity of Lifelong Learning Strengthens Business Case for MOOCs

Integration of Gamification Techniques Expands User Engagement and Retention

Advancements in Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) Spur Growth in Interactive Learning

Government Initiatives for Digital Education Expand Addressable Market

Rising Corporate Adoption of MOOCs for Employee Training and Development Generates Demand

Technological Innovations in Video-Based Learning Drives User Engagement

Expansion of Internet Connectivity in Emerging Markets Creates Opportunities for MOOCs

Increased Focus on Data Analytics in Education Strengthens Business Models for MOOCs

Growing Trend of Credentialing and Micro-Credentials Spurs Adoption

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xgiyd0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment