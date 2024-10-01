FishPoop.com Fertilizer Achieves OMRI Status

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ounce of Hope, AKA Ounce of Hope Farms, LLC and Fishpoop.com , was OMRI-certified in June 2024. The brand’s fish poop fertilizer and soil conditioner are now a registered organic material.



Fish poop from Ounce of Hope is officially available nationwide on Amazon, Walmart Marketplace, and in Memphis, TN, with national organic certification.

“Before this, we knew we were using beyond organic standards,” said Cameron Heil, Ounce of Hope’s operations manager. “Now we can confidently show that off to the world.”

To attain the OMRI certification is to be defined across the country as an organic product.

“It's a demonstration for urban agriculture, aquaponics, and small craft cultivators,” Heil said. “To attain the certificate is the highest seal of approval as far as the USDA is concerned.”

The OMRI certification makes it easier for farmers to find organic products, but the general public is less understanding of it. Many consumers wonder why a business would want to have an organic product. Why is it important?

“A big part of our ‘why’ is that getting certified organic has that sort of human component,” Heil said. “It's not an easy endeavor and tons of farmers and companies just do without it because of what goes into it. A main part of our ‘why’ is to prove that we can produce something safer and cleaner for all humans and ecosystems.”

“I’m proud of our team for getting it done,” said Ounce of Hope owner Collin Bercier, who founded the company in 2019. “It’s not an easy or quick process.”

Ounce of Hope’s fish poop fertilizer is available on their main website , as well as its own exclusive website, fishpoop.com .

Wholesale orders are a potential for larger farms and commercial businesses.





About FishPoop.com:

Founded by Ounce of Hope owner Collin Bercier, FishPoop.com sells concentrated fish poop as a high-quality plant food and soil conditioner. Perfect for any plant, from crops outside to potted house plants, fish poop aims to be the truest “organic fertilizer” on the market. 100% organic and all-natural, no fish are harmed during this process.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Rachel Sterling

Ounce of Hope Marketing Director

rachel@ounceofhope.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1cccc216-e3ad-4f10-931d-fc69ad494761

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/abdadd44-2700-473b-8d46-8b2105843e69