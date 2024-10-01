Assessment of Western Blotting Markets Through 2030, Featuring Strategic Analysis of Advansta, Bio-Rad Labs, LI-COR, Merck, PerkinElmer & More

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Western Blotting - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Western Blotting was estimated at US$1.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Advansta Inc., Altogen Labs, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and more.

The growth in the Western Blotting market is driven by several factors, including the increasing focus on proteomics research, rising demand for disease diagnostics, and technological advancements in blotting systems and detection reagents. The need for accurate and reliable protein analysis in clinical diagnostics, drug development, and biomarker discovery is significantly boosting market demand, as these applications rely heavily on the precision and specificity of western blotting.

Technological innovations such as automated blotting systems, multiplexing capabilities, and high-sensitivity detection methods are enhancing the efficiency and versatility of western blotting, making it more attractive to researchers and clinicians. The expanding use of western blotting in research areas such as oncology, infectious diseases, and neurology, coupled with the growing emphasis on personalized medicine, is also driving market growth as researchers seek robust and reliable protein detection techniques.

The western blotting market faces several challenges, including the complexity and time-consuming nature of the technique, variability in results due to manual handling, and the high cost of reagents and antibodies. Additionally, the emergence of alternative protein detection methods, such as enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and mass spectrometry, presents competition for traditional western blotting techniques. However, these challenges also present opportunities for growth and innovation.

The increasing focus on automation and high-throughput screening is driving demand for advanced western blotting systems that offer enhanced efficiency, reproducibility, and scalability. The development of more sensitive and specific detection reagents, along with the integration of digital data analysis tools, is also creating new growth opportunities. Moreover, the rising demand for biomarker discovery and personalized medicine is boosting the need for robust protein analysis techniques like western blotting.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Consumables Component segment, which is expected to reach US$1.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.5%. The Instruments Component segment is also set to grow at 5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $327.1 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.9% CAGR to reach $271.4 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Western Blotting Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Western Blotting Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

How is the Global Western Blotting Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Advansta Inc.

Altogen Labs

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Cyanagen Srl

LI-COR, Inc. (LI-COR Biosciences)

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 158 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Western Blotting - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Use of Western Blotting in Proteomics and Biomedical Research

Growth in Demand for Western Blotting in Disease Diagnosis and Biomarker Discovery

Advances in Imaging Systems and Reagents for Enhanced Sensitivity and Quantification

Development of Automated Western Blotting Systems for High Throughput Applications

Integration of AI and Machine Learning for Automated Image Analysis

Expansion of Western Blotting in Oncology, Neurology, and Infectious Diseases Research

Impact of Regulatory Standards and Quality Control in Clinical Diagnostics

Rising Focus on Multiplex Blotting and Simultaneous Detection of Multiple Proteins

Growing Use of Western Blotting in Academic and Pharmaceutical Research Institutions

Development of Novel Antibodies and Detection Reagents for Specific Applications

Increasing Adoption of Digital Platforms for Data Management and Reporting

Demand for Cost-Effective and Efficient Western Blotting Consumables and Kits

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

