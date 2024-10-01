Molecular Diagnostics Market Industry Report 2024-2035: Distribution by Product, Technology, Application, Sample Type, End Users and Key Geographical Regions

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Diagnostics Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts 2023-2035: Distribution by Product, Technology, Application, Sample Type, End Users and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Molecular Diagnostics Market is valued at USD 15.9 billion in 2024 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2024-2035.

Molecular diagnostic tests are designed to detect specific sequences in human genomic samples, such as DNA or RNA, to diagnose specific diseases. These tests also aim to identify single nucleotide polymorphisms, deletions, rearrangements, and insertions in genetic sequences. It is worth noting that molecular diagnostics is a subset of the in vitro diagnostics market, which, according to the World Health Organization, consists of over 40,000 available products. This vast array of products highlights the critical role of diagnostics in healthcare, with over 70% of healthcare decisions being made based on laboratory test results, showcasing the importance of such diagnostic tools in patient care.

Molecular diagnostic tests play a pivotal role in diagnosing various diseases, monitoring healthcare responses, and predicting healthcare outcomes. Given the benefits offered by such diagnostic solutions in providing rapid results and improving patient outcomes, the global molecular diagnostics market is expected to experience substantial growth at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. This market growth can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing demand for point-of-care diagnostics devices, rapid diagnostic testing, and the rising prevalence of infectious diseases.

Key Market Segments



Test Type

Laboratory Testing

Point-of-Care Testing

Type of Offering / Product Type

Reagents

Instruments

Services

Type of Sample

Blood, Serum and Plasma

Urine

Others

Type of Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

In situ Hybridization

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology

Next Generation Sequencing

Microarrays

Mass Spectrometry

Others

Therapeutic Area

Cardiovascular Diseases

Genetic Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Neurological Diseases

Oncological Disorders

Others

End Users

Hospitals

Laboratories

Others

Research Coverage:

A brief overview of molecular diagnostics, featuring information on key technologies employed in molecular diagnostic solutions and challenges associated with molecular diagnostics domain. Further, this chapter features recent advancements and future perspectives of this market space.

An in-depth analysis of the factors that can impact the growth of the market. It also features identification and market analysis of key drivers, potential restraints, emerging opportunities, and existing challenges.

A detailed estimate of the current molecular diagnostics market size, opportunity and the future growth potential, over the next decade. Based on multiple parameters, likely adoption trends and through validations from credible sources, we have provided an informed estimate on the market evolution during the forecast period 2024-2035. The report also features likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity. Further, in order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.

A detailed projection of current market size and future opportunity in the molecular diagnostics market across different test types, such as laboratory testing and point-of-care testing.

A detailed projection of the current and future molecular diagnostics industry across different types of offerings, such as instruments, reagents and services.

A detailed projection of the current and future market for molecular diagnostics across different types of samples, such as blood, serum and plasma, urine and others.

A detailed projection of the current and future molecular diagnostics market across different types of technologies, such as PCR, in situ hybridization, isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology, next generation sequencing, microarrays, mass spectrometry and others.

A detailed projection of the current and future molecular diagnostic industry across different therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular diseases, genetic diseases, infectious diseases, neurological diseases, oncological disorders and others.

A detailed projection of the current and future molecular diagnostics market across different end users, such as hospitals, laboratories and others.

A detailed projection of the current and future molecular diagnostic industry across Geographical Regions.

A detailed analysis showcasing the segmentation of the molecular diagnostics industry among the leading players engaged in this domain.

An overview of the current market landscape of leading molecular diagnostics companies, along with company overview. Furthermore, it highlights a detailed assessment of the molecular diagnostic solutions based on several relevant parameters, such as type of technology used, diagnostic applications.

An insightful competitiveness analysis of the leading molecular diagnostics companies, based on several relevant parameters, such as years of experience and company competitiveness).

Elaborate profiles of various prominent players segregated based on various geographical regions, that are currently involved in the molecular diagnostics market. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, financial information, molecular diagnostic offerings and details related to its recent developments and an informed future outlook.

A qualitative porter's five forces analysis, highlighting the five competitive forces prevalent in the market, including threats for new entrants, bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threats of substitute products and rivalry among existing competitors.

Key Benefits of Buying this Report

The report offers market leaders and newcomers valuable insights into revenue estimations for both the overall market and its sub-segments.

Stakeholders can utilize the report to enhance their understanding of the competitive landscape, allowing for improved business positioning and more effective go-to-market strategies.

The report provides stakeholders with a pulse on the Molecular Diagnostics Market, furnishing them with essential information on significant market drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges.

Leading Market Companies

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

Becton Dickinson

BGI Genomics

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

Danaher

DiaSorin

Grifols

Hologic

Illumina

Qiagen

QuidelOrtho

Revvity

Roche

Sansure

Seegene

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex

Thermo Fisher Scientific



Key Topics Covered:

1. BACKGROUND

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Market Dynamics

4. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5. INTRODUCTION

5.1. Overview of Molecular Diagnostics

5.2. Key Technologies Employed in Molecular Diagnostic Solution

5.3. Challenges in the Molecular Diagnostics Domain

5.4. Recent Developments in the Molecular Diagnostics Domain

5.5. Future Perspective in the Molecular Diagnostics Domain

6. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES

7. GLOBAL MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET

7.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology

7.2. Global Molecular Diagnostics Market, Till 2035

8. MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, BY TEST TYPE

8.1. Market Movement Analysis

8.2. Molecular Diagnostics Market: Distribution by Test Type (Current Year and 2035)

9. MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, BY TYPE OF OFFERING

9.1. Market Movement Analysis

9.2. Molecular Diagnostics Market: Distribution by Type of Offering (Current Year and 2035)

10. MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, BY SAMPLE TYPE

10.1. Market Movement Analysis

10.2. Molecular Diagnostics Market: Distribution by Sample Type (Current Year and 2035)

11. MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, BY TYPE OF TECHNOLOGY

11.1. Market Movement Analysis

11.2. Molecular Diagnostics Market: Distribution by Type of Technology (Current Year and 2035)

12. MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC AREA

12.1. Market Movement Analysis

12.2. Molecular Diagnostics Market: Distribution by Therapeutic Area (Current Year and 2035)

13. MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, BY END USERS

13.1. Market Movement Analysis

13.2. Molecular Diagnostics Market: Distribution by End Users (Current Year and 2035)

14. MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS

14.1. Market Movement Analysis

14.2. Molecular Diagnostics Market: Distribution by Geographical Regions (Current Year and 2035)

15. MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, BY LEADING PLAYERS

15.1. Molecular Diagnostics Market: Distribution of Leading Players by Annual Revenues

16. MARKET OVERVIEW: LEADING MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTIC SOLUTION PROVIDERS

16.1. Molecular Diagnostic Solution: Overall Market Landscape

16.2. Molecular Diagnostics: Solution Providers Landscape

17. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS: MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTIC SOLUTION PROVIDERS

17.1. Methodology and Key Parameters Assessed

17.2. Molecular Diagnostic Solution Providers: Competitiveness Analysis of Very Large Players

17.3. Molecular Diagnostic Solution Providers: Competitiveness Analysis of Large Players

17.4. Benchmarking Analysis: Leading Molecular Diagnostics Solution Providers

17.4.1. Benchmarking of Companies

Roche

Abbott

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Qiagen

bioMerieux

DiaSorin

Illumina

Sysmex

Perkin Elmer

Bio-Rad

17.4.2. Benchmarking of Parameters

Leading Molecular Diagnostics Solution Providers: Benchmarking by Competitiveness

Leading Molecular Diagnostic Solution Providers: Benchmarking by Type of Technology Score

Leading Molecular Diagnostic Solution Providers: Benchmarking by Diagnostic Applications Score

18. COMPANY PROFILES: MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS SOLUTION PROVIDERS BASED IN NORTH AMERICA

18.1. Detailed Company Profiles

Abbott

Agilent Technologies

BD

Danaher

Thermo Fisher Scientific

18.2. Short Company Profiles

Bio-Rad

Illumina

Hologic

PerkinElmer

QuidelOrtho

19. COMPANY PROFILES: MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS SOLUTION PROVIDERS BASED IN EUROPE

19.1. Detailed Company Profiles

bioMerieux

Grifols

Roche

Siemens Healthineers

19.2. Brief Company Profiles

DiaSorin

Qiagen

20. COMPANY PROFILES: MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS SOLUTION PROVIDERS BASED IN ASIA

Sysmex

BGI Genomics

Sansure

Seegene

21. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

