BOLLORE SE : DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L’ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

Raison sociale de l’émetteur : Bolloré SE
Société Européenne
Capital : 456 347 970,56 Euros
Siège social : Odet - 29500 Ergué-Gabéric
055 804 124 RCS Quimper

La société informe ses actionnaires des éléments suivants au 30 septembre 2024 :

 

Total actions émises

 		2 852 174 816
 

Total droits de vote

 		4 994 543 362
 

Total droits de vote exerçables en assemblée

 		4 977 233 538

Le 1er octobre 2024

BOLLORÉ SE
