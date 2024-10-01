Australia Copper Mining Industry Forecast 2025-2030: 3.6% CAGR Projected, Driven by the Commencement of New Mines - Discover the Major Development and Exploration Projects

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Copper Mining to 2030 (2024 Update)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Australia's copper production is anticipated to decline in 2024 to 765.7 thousand tonnes (kt), down by 4.7% compared to 2023. This decline is primarily due to the closure of Sandfire Resources' DeGrussa and Monty mines, which together produced 26.3 kt of copper in 2023. Additionally, lower production is expected from key copper mines such as Newmont's Cadia, Telfer, and Boddington mines, as well as Glencore's Mount Isa mine, further contributing to the overall decline.

Over the forecast period (2025-2030), copper production in Australia is projected to grow by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% to reach 942.7kt by the end of 2030, owing to the commencement of several new mines.

This report provides a comprehensive coverage on the Australian copper mining industry. It provides historical and forecast data on copper production, reserves by country, and world copper prices. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the country's copper industry such as demand from end use sectors. It further profiles major copper producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects.

Key Topics Covered

Overview

Reserves

Copper Production

Competitive Landscape

Copper Prices

Active Mines

Major Development Projects

Major Exploration Projects

Demand and Trade

Mining Taxes and Royalties

Appendix

