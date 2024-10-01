Assessment of Otis Worldwide's Digital Transformation Strategies and Innovation Programs, 2024: Includes Details of Estimated ICT Budgets and Major ICT Contracts

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Otis Worldwide Corp 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into Otis Worldwide Corp (Otis)'s tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

Serving both commercial and residential sectors, Otis operates through its subsidiaries and offices in numerous countries, including China, Vietnam, Thailand, Australia, Spain, France, and Argentina. Otis has more than 1,400 branches and offices around the world.



The report provides information and insights into Otis' tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Key Topics Covered

Overview Digital Transformation Strategy Technology Focus Technology Initiatives Partnership Network Map ICT Budget Key Executives

