Naxos Music Library Hits 3 Million Tracks: A Milestone in Classical Music Streaming

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naxos Music Group is proud to announce that Naxos Music Library (NML) has reached a monumental milestone—over 3 million classical music tracks. Since its launch in 2003, NML has been a pioneering force in classical music streaming, offering an unparalleled catalog that features iconic works alongside compositions by diverse and lesser-known artists.

Now, in 2024, NML continues to raise the bar with a newly enhanced user experience, upgraded search tools, mobile apps, and extensive educational resources like album booklets, masterclass videos, and artist interviews. This remarkable achievement cements NML’s status as the world’s leading classical music resource, supporting educators, students, and enthusiasts globally in the digital age of music.

For more information, visit www.naxosforeducation.com.

About Naxos Music Group: Since 1987, Naxos has been a global leader in classical music, digital platforms, and education. Learn more at www.naxosmusicgroup.com.

Raymond.bisha@naxosusa.com

caitlin.jones@naxosusa.com