Royal Farms Announces Grand Opening of Newest Location in Rustburg, Virginia

Royal Farms, the nationally acclaimed convenience store and gas station chain known for its World-Famous fried chicken, freshly brewed coffee, and premium fuel services, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location in Rustburg, Virginia! To commemorate this exciting milestone, Royal Farms will host a special, ticketed "Get Ready to ROFO" soft opening event at 8826 Wards Road, Rustburg, VA 24588 on October 16 and 17. During the event, customers are invited to tour the new store and enjoy a complimentary meal from the soft opening menu. Free tickets are available through Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/royal-farms-rustburg-va-soft-opening-tickets-1034896151247?aff=Press



“We are incredibly excited to bring Royal Farms to Rustburg and introduce this vibrant community to our unique blend of quality food and convenient service,” said Lisa Daley, District Leader at Royal Farms. “This opening reflects our dedication to expanding across Virginia while delighting customers with exceptional service. We look forward to becoming a trusted part of the Rustburg community, building lasting relationships, and supporting local initiatives.”

The new Royal Farms in Rustburg will feature a gas station with 16 fueling positions, Ethanol Free fuel, and dedicated Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) dispensers. The location will be open 24/7, 365 days a year, to meet all the community’s convenience, food, and fuel needs. From freshly prepared fried chicken and made-to-order sandwiches to a wide range of breakfast options, Royal Farms offers something for everyone, any time of day. To make the most of every visit, we invite the Rustburg community to join the ROFO Rewards loyalty program, where you can save money throughout the year, earn fuel discounts with RoFo Pay, receive rewards for everyday purchases, and redeem other surprise freebie offers!

By registering a RoFo Rewards card or downloading our app you gain access to special member offers and can earn rewards points on purchases. Every time you visit Royal Farms and make a purchase, you will receive 2 points for every dollar you spend with RoFo Rewards, and 1 point for every gallon of gas you purchase when you upgrade to RoFo Pay (excl. New Jersey Stores). You can keep track of points and offers at www.roforewards.com or by downloading the RoFo Rewards app on your phone.

How to Register as a RoFo Rewards Member

Download the Royal Farms app here: https://engagement.punchh.com/b/royalfarms and click "Sign Up" to create a RoFo Rewards account. You can also visit https://www.roforewards.com/register/ to create an account.

For Virginians interested in working for Royal Farms, please visit https://www.royalfarms.com/careers/. Royal Farms offers competitive pay, medical and dental insurance, a 401(K)-retirement plan, opportunities for advancement, flexible schedules, vacation time, and our employee store discount.

About Royal Farms

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with over 300 locations. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, MD in 1959. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. Royal Farms has been satisfying customers’ hunger for Real Fresh food served Real Fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly hand-breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com

