Asia-Pacific Flavours and Fragrances Market Report 2024: Consumption of Flavours and Fragrances in each Country 2023-2028

The market report brings together the most up-to-date information available on the Asia Pacific Flavours and Fragrances Industry, building on previous editions and with intelligence on market values and competitor market shares.

Aspects of the market covered in this study:

Consumption of flavours and fragrances by end-use application in each region and country by value (US$), 2023-2028

Principal trends and factors affecting the market

Profiles of key suppliers

Overview of suppliers and global market shares

Top-level analysis of market volumes and prices

Analysis of natural vs. synthetic

The report covers the following end-use sectors:



Flavours:

Beverages, Confectionery, Bakery, Snacks,

Savoury/Convenience, Meat, Dairy,

Oral/Pharmaceutical, Other (including animal feeds, tobacco etc.)

Fragrances:

Fine Fragrances, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Soap &

Detergents, Household Cleaners & Air Fresheners,

Other (including candles, aromatherapy, insecticides etc.)

The geographical scope is as follows:

ASIA PACIFIC: Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam

A further breakdown is provided for each end-use category, by country, in 2023, for both flavours and fragrances.



FLAVOURS

Bakery - Baked Goods, Cereals, Others

Beverages - Alcoholic, Carbonated, Specialty Soft, Hot, Juices & Nectars, Powdered

Confectionery - Chewing Gum, Chocolate, Sugar Confectionery

Dairy - Cheese/Cream Cheese, Ice Cream, Milk/Dairy Drinks, Others, Yoghurt, Dairy Alternatives

Meat/Fish - Canned/Preserved, Chilled Processed, Frozen, Meat Alternatives

Oral/Pharma - Oral Care, Pharma

Others - Animal Feed, Infant, Pet Food, Tobacco

Savoury - Fats/Oils, Noodles, Ready Meals, Sauces/Dressings/Condiments, Soups

Snacks - Crisps, Other Snacks

FRAGRANCES

Cosmetics & Toiletries - Body Care, Cosmetics, Hair Care, Hygiene, Shaving Products

Fine Fragrances - Men's, Women's, Unisex

Household - Air Fresheners, Bathroom, Dishwashing, Floor, Kitchen, Window Cleaning

Other - Aromatherapy, Insecticides, Others, Scented Candles

Soap & Detergents - Fabric Detergents, Fabric Softeners, Washing Powders, Washing Soaps

Profiles of Key Suppliers

DSM-Firmenich

Givaudan

Huabao

IFF

Kerry

Mane SA

Robertet

Sensient

Symrise

Takasago

T. Hasegawa

Wild Flavors

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Market Review APAC

2.1 Asia-Pacific Market Trends & Influences

2.2.1 APAC Flav. & Fragrances Mkt & Forecast by End Use

2.2.2 APAC Flavours Market by End Use & Country

2.2.3 APAC Forecast Flavours Market by End Use & Country

2.2.4 APAC Fragrances Market by End Use & Country

2.2.5 APAC Forecast Fragrances Mkt. by End Use & Country

2.2.6 APAC Flavours Market Breakdown

2.2.7 APAC Fragrances Market Breakdown

2.3 Market Volumes and Prices

2.4 Natural vs. Synthetic Flavours & Fragrances

3. Suppliers

3.1 Asia-Pacific Supply Overview

3.2 Overview of the Supply Structure in Asia Pacific

4. Australia

5. Bangladesh

6. China

7. India

8. Indonesia

9. Japan

10. Malaysia



11. Myanmar

12. New Zealand

13. Pakistan

14. Philippines

15. Singapore

16. South Korea

17. Sri Lanka

18. Taiwan

19. Thailand

20. Vietnam

