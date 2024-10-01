Asia-Pacific Flavours and Fragrances Market Report 2024: Consumption of Flavours and Fragrances in each Country 2023-2028

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Overview of the Flavours and Fragrances Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market report brings together the most up-to-date information available on the Asia Pacific Flavours and Fragrances Industry, building on previous editions and with intelligence on market values and competitor market shares.
Aspects of the market covered in this study:
- Consumption of flavours and fragrances by end-use application in each region and country by value (US$), 2023-2028
- Principal trends and factors affecting the market
- Profiles of key suppliers
- Overview of suppliers and global market shares
- Top-level analysis of market volumes and prices
- Analysis of natural vs. synthetic
The report covers the following end-use sectors:
Flavours:
- Beverages, Confectionery, Bakery, Snacks,
- Savoury/Convenience, Meat, Dairy,
- Oral/Pharmaceutical, Other (including animal feeds, tobacco etc.)
Fragrances:
- Fine Fragrances, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Soap &
- Detergents, Household Cleaners & Air Fresheners,
- Other (including candles, aromatherapy, insecticides etc.)
The geographical scope is as follows:
- ASIA PACIFIC: Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam
A further breakdown is provided for each end-use category, by country, in 2023, for both flavours and fragrances.
FLAVOURS
- Bakery - Baked Goods, Cereals, Others
- Beverages - Alcoholic, Carbonated, Specialty Soft, Hot, Juices & Nectars, Powdered
- Confectionery - Chewing Gum, Chocolate, Sugar Confectionery
- Dairy - Cheese/Cream Cheese, Ice Cream, Milk/Dairy Drinks, Others, Yoghurt, Dairy Alternatives
- Meat/Fish - Canned/Preserved, Chilled Processed, Frozen, Meat Alternatives
- Oral/Pharma - Oral Care, Pharma
- Others - Animal Feed, Infant, Pet Food, Tobacco
- Savoury - Fats/Oils, Noodles, Ready Meals, Sauces/Dressings/Condiments, Soups
- Snacks - Crisps, Other Snacks
FRAGRANCES
- Cosmetics & Toiletries - Body Care, Cosmetics, Hair Care, Hygiene, Shaving Products
- Fine Fragrances - Men's, Women's, Unisex
- Household - Air Fresheners, Bathroom, Dishwashing, Floor, Kitchen, Window Cleaning
- Other - Aromatherapy, Insecticides, Others, Scented Candles
- Soap & Detergents - Fabric Detergents, Fabric Softeners, Washing Powders, Washing Soaps
Profiles of Key Suppliers
- DSM-Firmenich
- Givaudan
- Huabao
- IFF
- Kerry
- Mane SA
- Robertet
- Sensient
- Symrise
- Takasago
- T. Hasegawa
- Wild Flavors
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Market Review APAC
2.1 Asia-Pacific Market Trends & Influences
2.2.1 APAC Flav. & Fragrances Mkt & Forecast by End Use
2.2.2 APAC Flavours Market by End Use & Country
2.2.3 APAC Forecast Flavours Market by End Use & Country
2.2.4 APAC Fragrances Market by End Use & Country
2.2.5 APAC Forecast Fragrances Mkt. by End Use & Country
2.2.6 APAC Flavours Market Breakdown
2.2.7 APAC Fragrances Market Breakdown
2.3 Market Volumes and Prices
2.4 Natural vs. Synthetic Flavours & Fragrances
3. Suppliers
3.1 Asia-Pacific Supply Overview
3.2 Overview of the Supply Structure in Asia Pacific
4. Australia
5. Bangladesh
6. China
7. India
8. Indonesia
9. Japan
10. Malaysia
11. Myanmar
12. New Zealand
13. Pakistan
14. Philippines
15. Singapore
16. South Korea
17. Sri Lanka
18. Taiwan
19. Thailand
20. Vietnam
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kje390
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.