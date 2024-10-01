Galaxy Gaming® Debuts GOS™ Sapphire at Global Gaming Expo 2024

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTC: GLXZ), the world’s largest independent developer and distributor of casino table games and technology, will showcase its innovative new table game operating system, brand-new table games, and extensive online content portfolio at this year’s Global Gaming Expo (G2E), taking place from October 7-10 at booth #4016.



Matt Reback, President and CEO of Galaxy Gaming, shared his excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to showcase our category-leading collection of table game brands that resonate with players. By combining these with our cutting-edge technology, we deliver enhanced table gaming experiences—both in the casino or card room and online. This powerful combination not only enhances player engagement but also drives exceptional results for operators.”

This year's booth will feature their standout table games collection alongside the latest in gaming technology. Highlights include:

Galaxy Operating System™ Sapphire - The Jewel of the Casino Floor

Upgrade your table with Galaxy Operating System (GOS) Sapphire, the next-generation game management system developed by the industry’s leading table game experts. Featuring innovative progressive jackpot options, eye-catching Nebula sensors, and groundbreaking digital tracking capabilities, GOS Sapphire is at the forefront of table game technology.

GOS’ flexible electronic bonusing platform powers the world’s first Dynamic Progressive. Unlike any other progressive, Dynamic Progressive adds an electrifying twist to Galaxy’s most popular progressives and paytables, with random pays multiplied by up to 10x each round! GOS Sapphire also features enhanced TableVisions with a fully customizable screen and integrated min/max table limits.

The Smart Bet – The World’s Greatest Collection of Table Games

Boasting the most robust table games library in the industry, Galaxy Gaming fuses established classics with exciting novelties. Level up your casino floor with player favorites like 21+3®, Perfect Pairs®, and Lucky Ladies®, or amp up the excitement with fresh additions like Roulette UP™ and Dynamic Progressive™, both powered by GOS™.

Making its debut at G2E, EZ Baccarat® is now enhanced with Galaxy Gaming’s Golden Talons™ and Divine 9™ side bets—at no additional cost. For the first time in gaming history, these popular side bets are available as enhancements to EZ Baccarat, delivering an even more thrilling experience for players. These titles, along with the ever-popular Heads Up® Hold’em, Player’s Edge® 21, Deuces Wild Xtreme™, High Card Flush®, and more, will be available to play at the booth.

Galaxy Gaming Digital – Over Three Billion Wagers & Counting

Galaxy Gaming is the premier licensor of exclusive casino table games for live dealer and RNG online gaming. Renowned titles like 21+3®, Lucky Ladies®, Perfect Pairs™, Caribbean Stud Poker™, Buster Blackjack™, and numerous others are available on over 3,000 of the most popular iGaming sites worldwide. Galaxy's online titles accounted for over 3.5 billion wagers in the last calendar year alone, a testament to their widespread popularity.

Operators are invited to explore the possibilities at booth #4016 and discover how Galaxy can elevate their gaming operations. To stay up-to-date or for complimentary registration visit www.galaxygaming.com/G2E

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming.com) develops and distributes innovative games, bonusing systems, and technology solutions to physical and online casinos worldwide. Galaxy Gaming offers games that are proven to perform, developed by gaming experts, and backed by the highest level of customer support. Galaxy Gaming Digital is the world’s leading licensor of proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Connect with Galaxy Gaming on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

This press release contains, and oral statements made from time to time by our representatives may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions.

These forward-looking statements reflect the current views, models, and assumptions of Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (the “Company”) and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that cannot be predicted or qualified and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond the control of the Company that may cause actual results in the Company’s performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

the ability to complete the proposed merger transaction with Evolution AB (publ) on the proposed terms or on the anticipated timeline, or at all, including securing the necessary stockholder and regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other closing conditions; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; risks that the proposed merger transaction disrupts the Company’s current plans and operations or diverts the attention of the Company’s management or employees from ongoing business operations; the risk of potential difficulties with the Company’s ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers and other third parties as a result of the proposed merger transaction; the risk that the proposed merger transaction may involve unexpected costs and/or unknown or inestimable liabilities; the risk that the Company’s business may suffer as a result of uncertainty surrounding the proposed merger transaction; the risk of stockholder litigation; effects relating to the announcement or the consummation of the proposed merger transaction on the market price of the Company’s common stock; and

the ability of Galaxy Gaming to enter and maintain strategic alliances, product placements or installations in land based casinos or grow its iGaming business; garner new market share; secure licenses in new jurisdictions or maintain existing licenses; successfully develop or acquire and sell proprietary products; comply with regulations, changes in gaming related and non-gaming related statutes and regulations and/or self-imposed restrictions imposed on and by our customers that affect their revenues in land-based casino and online casino markets; have its games approved by relevant jurisdictions; and adapt to changes resulting from the COVID-19 or other pandemics including without limitation, government imposed shut downs, travel restrictions and supply chain interruptions; and other factors.

Additional information concerning these and other risk factors can be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and Definitive Proxy Statement.



All forward-looking statements made herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. While forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance or events and there can be no assurance that the actual results, events or developments referenced herein will occur or be realized. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements speak only to the facts and circumstances present as of the date of this press release. Galaxy disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, or new information, data or methods, future events or other changes.

Contact:

Media:

Phylicia Middleton (702) 938-1753

Investors:

Steve Kopjo (702) 727-8886

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.