Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Stock Split, Amidst Federal Probe and Investor Lawsuits- Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troubled server maker Super Micro Computer’s shares are set to begin trading at a lower price on October 1 following a 10-for-1 stock split.



The stock split, a common corporate action designed to make shares more affordable, comes after a tumultuous month in which the company grapples with allegations of accounting irregularities and potential wrongdoing. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Francisco has reportedly contacted individuals with potential knowledge of these matters, sparked by a critical report by short-seller Hindenburg Research.

The allegations have sent Super Micro's shares plummeting, and the company is now facing three separate class-action lawsuits that echo the claims made by Hindenburg. The lawsuits also accuse Super Micro of rehiring executives involved in past accounting scandals and continuing to export products to restricted regions.

Following the release of Hindenburg's report, Super Micro announced a delay in its annual report on Form 10-K filing, citing the need for additional time to assess its internal controls. To date, the company has still not filed its 10-K.

Since the allegations surfaced, the company has lost billions of dollars in market capitalization.

Prominent shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman is now investigating the matter. “The allegations of accounting irregularities and potential wrongdoing are extremely serious, and we are committed to getting to the bottom of this matter,” said Reed Kathrein, the firm's partner leading the investigation.

