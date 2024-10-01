Securiguard Recognized as Excellence Awardee for Best Learning & Development Strategy at the 2024 Canadian HR Awards

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Securiguard Services Limited, Canada's largest exclusively Canadian safety and security services and solutions provider, is proud to announce that it has been named an Excellence Awardee for The Queen’s University IRC Award for Best Learning & Development Strategy at the Canadian HR Awards 2024. This recognition highlights Securiguard’s ongoing commitment to fostering professional development and career growth for its employees.

The Canadian HR Awards, widely regarded as the pinnacle of HR achievement in the country, celebrate excellence and innovation in human resources across industries. The Queen’s University IRC Award for Best Learning & Development Strategy recognizes organizations that demonstrate outstanding leadership in designing and implementing programs that enhance employee learning, skill development, and career progression.

At Securiguard, investing in the development of its workforce is a core priority. Through a range of initiatives, including extensive training programs, leadership development sessions, and ongoing mentorship opportunities, Securiguard has built a robust learning environment that empowers employees to grow both personally and professionally.

"We are honoured to be recognized as an Excellence Awardee for the Queen’s University IRC Award for Best Learning & Development Strategy," said Lorna Clamp, President of Securiguard. "This award is a testament to our dedication to the growth and success of our employees. We believe that continuous learning and development are key to building a strong, innovative workforce, and we are committed to providing the tools and resources needed to help our employees thrive."

Securiguard’s comprehensive learning and development strategy includes the implementation of tailored training modules, leadership development programs, and ongoing career advancement opportunities. These initiatives are designed to equip employees with the skills and knowledge they need to excel in their roles while also preparing them for future leadership positions within the company.

In addition to this recognition, Securiguard continues to set the standard in safeguarding Canada with its best-in-class security and safety personnel, advanced security technology, Canada's highest accredited K9 team, and comprehensive safety, risk, and vulnerability mitigation solutions. As a company deeply rooted in its values of inclusivity, sustainability, and social responsibility, Securiguard’s dedication to employee growth is a reflection of its broader commitment to making a positive impact in the communities it serves.

For more information about Securiguard’s learning and development programs, or to explore career opportunities, please visit www.securiguard.com or contact our team at info@securiguard.com.

About Securiguard Services Limited

Securiguard Services Limited has been at the forefront of the asset protection arena for 50 years by being a leading-edge, innovative security and safety solutions provider. With the ability to service clients across Canada, including major centers, small towns, and remote locations by air, land, or sea, Securiguard's team of strong security and safety professionals makes people feel safe by offering a comprehensive selection of safety and security services and solutions.

Securiguard has proven expertise in deploying security and safety personnel in a variety of industries, including Corporate, Retail, Property Management, Industrial, Aviation, Marine, Government, Educational, and Industrial/Resource Projects and has the largest and highest accredited K9 detection and screening division in Canada. To learn more, visit www.securiguard.com.

Securiguard Services Limited

info@securiguard.com