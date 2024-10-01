Four New Lifts, Return of Terrain Parks, and Groundbreaking Art Installations Show Tremendous Momentum at Powder Mountain for ‘24/25 Winter Ski and Snowboard Season

Eden, Utah, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powder Mountain embarked on an active season of expeditious development this summer, installing two brand new lifts (Lightning Ridge and Raintree) and replacing two lifts (Paradise and Timberline) for the 24/25 season. With all lifts on track to be operational this winter season, their construction represents the first major investment in infrastructure at Powder in nearly a decade, making Powder one of the most dynamic growing resorts in the country.



“We're looking to make an immediate impact and improving lift infrastructure was an opportune place to start. We view the new lifts as the foundation on which we’re building the next chapter of Powder,” said owner Reed Hastings. “This is the first season we debut operations for our public / private blended model, which will continue to financially support upgrades to the public resort for years to come. These improvements embrace and enhance what’s always made Powder special: incredible natural terrain and an ethos that prioritizes the sense of wonder that uncrowded places like Powder provide.”

From new terrain parks to the formal launch of an art initiative unlike anything the mountain resort world has seen, skiers and riders will experience the new vision throughout the resort.

FOUR NEW LIFTS: Powder is installing four new lifts this season. Two of the new lifts, Paradise and Timberline, replace and upgrade lift infrastructure at key arteries on the mountain.

They’re joined by Lightning Ridge and Raintree, which will open some of the best advanced terrain in the northern Wasatch to lift-accessed skiing and riding for the first time.

Paradise - A new Doppelmayr detachable quad will shorten a once 16 minute ride to 7 minutes. Given the Paradise lift’s location at a key artery, the new lift will have an important impact by increasing uphill capacity and help spread guests throughout the lift network.



A new Doppelmayr detachable quad will shorten a once 16 minute ride to 7 minutes. Given the Paradise lift’s location at a key artery, the new lift will have an important impact by increasing uphill capacity and help spread guests throughout the lift network. Timberline - A new Skytrac fixed-grip quad replaces one of the oldest operating lifts in Utah while increasing carrying capacity.



A new Skytrac fixed-grip quad replaces one of the oldest operating lifts in Utah while increasing carrying capacity. Lightning Ridge - Providing access to the advanced chutes of Lightning Ridge and lift connectivity between the Sundown base area and the rest of the resort, the brand new Skytrac fixed grip quad will make its debut this winter season.



Providing access to the advanced chutes of Lightning Ridge and lift connectivity between the Sundown base area and the rest of the resort, the brand new Skytrac fixed grip quad will make its debut this winter season. Raintree - The first newly-constructed lift for Powder Haven residents, the Raintree lift will provide access to advanced glade skiing and riding. Joining the Village and Mary’s lifts, which serve ski-in-ski-out homesites, Raintree will become part of a private lift network on the mountain’s eastern flank accessible only to property owners.

TERRAIN PARKS RETURN TO POWDER: For the first time since 2020, terrain parks are returning to Powder. Powder was the first resort in Utah to allow snowboarding in the 1984/85 season. Forty years later, Powder is honoring that legacy of progression by building terrain parks at the Sundown and Hidden Lake base areas for the next generation of skiers and snowboarders.

Sundown Park: Located on Confidence Run, the Sundown Terrain Park is designed for beginner and intermediate park riders. Features include smaller boxes, rails, and jumps that are perfect for getting started and learning new tricks.



Located on Confidence Run, the Sundown Terrain Park is designed for beginner and intermediate park riders. Features include smaller boxes, rails, and jumps that are perfect for getting started and learning new tricks. Hidden Lake Park: The Hidden Lake Park, designed for intermediate, advanced, and expert park riders, is highlighted by feature lines that will run the length of the Hidden Lake lift. The natural half pipe returns and the park team will be building boardercross runs.

ART INSTALLATIONS : Art has long held a special place at Powder. To further its commitment to the arts, owner Reed Hastings established the Powder Art Foundation , a non-profit organization dedicated to celebrating the legacy of land art and supporting the vision of contemporary artists on Powder.

One of the foundation’s key initiatives is to create an open-air museum where visitors will experience site-specific artworks integrated throughout the terrain. The grand opening is slated for Fall 2026, however several new works will be installed this season.

The most visually prominent installations on view will be by artist EJ Hill, who has designed a system of sculptural interventions and unique colorways for the new Timberline and Lightning Ridge lifts.

GUIDED BACKCOUNTRY: Offering untracked powder and the thrill of backcountry wilderness, Powder’s expert guides will take guests into DMI (Don’t Mention It) and Wolf Creek via an experience that’s all new this winter. Outfitted with state-of-the-art avalanche safety gear, and led by certified backcountry guides, this experience is perfect for advanced skiers looking to knowledgeably push their limits. The tours are a sneak peak of sorts; DMI will become lift-served in the near future, but until then, it's your exclusive adventure zone with a tour guide.

ALL-MOUNTAIN TEAM: New this year, the All-Mountain Teams offer an 11-week program for kids ages 5-14 seeking to advance their skills, allowing them to be confident riding all types of terrain. Participants will grow throughout the season with a dedicated instructor and options for a range of disciplines and ability levels, from progression to competition.