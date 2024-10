Stryker to announce its third quarter 2024 financial results

Portage, Michigan, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that it will report its third quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. A press release will be issued at approximately 4:05pm ET and available at Stryker - Press Releases that day. The press release will include summary financial information for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Stryker will host a webcast at 4:30pm ET on Tuesday, October 29, to discuss results for the third quarter. The webcast can be accessed at Stryker - Events & Presentations . An archive of the webcast will also be available on the company's website two hours after the live call ends.

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com .

Contacts

For investor inquiries please contact:

Jason Beach, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or jason.beach@stryker.com