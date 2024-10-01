CryptoGames Unveils Exciting Updates: Introducing Shiba Inu, New Lotteries, and MATIC to POL Migration

Willemstad, Curaçao, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptoGames, a leading online cryptocurrency casino, is announcing a series of significant updates designed to enhance the gaming experience for its global community. With the introduction of Shiba Inu (SHIB), the launch of new lotteries, and a successful migration from MATIC to POL, the platform continues to expand its offerings and improve services.

Welcoming Shiba Inu (SHIB) to CryptoGames

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been added to the list of supported cryptocurrencies on CryptoGames. SHIB enthusiasts can now enjoy all 10 in-house games using this popular meme coin, further diversifying the gaming options available on the platform.

How to Deposit Shiba Inu:

Supported Chains: Deposits can be made using three different blockchain networks: Ethereum (ERC20) Binance Smart Chain (BEP20) Polygon



How to Withdraw Shiba Inu:

Withdrawal Chain: SHIB withdrawals are currently available through the Ethereum chain (ERC20) only.

Benefits for the Casino:

Introducing Shiba Inu aims to attract a broader audience and provide existing players with more cryptocurrency options. This addition enhances transaction flexibility and allows players to leverage SHIB's unique features within the gaming environment, ultimately contributing to a more dynamic and engaging casino experience.

New Lotteries Now Live: Solana and Tether

CryptoGames has launched two new lotteries featuring Solana (SOL) and Tether (USDT). Players can now purchase lottery tickets for these cryptocurrencies directly from the lottery game pages or through the chat.

Participate Now:

These additions offer more opportunities for players to win big while enjoying the thrill of lottery games with their preferred cryptocurrencies.

Successful Migration: MATIC to POL

CryptoGames has successfully migrated from the Polygon (MATIC) sidechain to Polygon 2.0 (POL). All user balances, wagers, and statistics have been seamlessly transferred from MATIC to POL, ensuring uninterrupted service and improved network capabilities.

For more detailed information about the migration, please visit the official Polygon documentation: Polygon Migration Details



About CryptoGames

Established in 2020, CryptoGames is a licensed and regulated online cryptocurrency casino under the Government of Curacao. The platform offers a secure, fair, and entertaining gaming environment for players worldwide.

Key Features:

Games Offered: 10 in-house games, including Dice, DiceV2, Roulette, Blackjack, Lottery, Video Poker, Plinko, Minesweeper, Keno, and Slot.

Provably Fair Gaming: All games are provably fair, ensuring transparency and trust.

Cryptocurrencies Supported: 14 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Monero, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic, Dash, Solana, Shiba Inu, Binance Coin, NeoGas, Polygon (POL), and Tether (USDT).

Flexible Deposits: The "ChangeNow" feature allows deposits of over 50 different altcoins, instantly converting them to a supported coin.

Fiat to Crypto Gateway: The integrated "Swapped" feature enables the purchase of cryptocurrencies using credit cards, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and more.

House Edge: Competitive house edges starting from as low as 0.0% on Lottery to 2.7% on Roulette.

Bonuses and Promotions: Faucet bonuses, random vouchers via social media, email, and chatbox, as well as daily and weekly challenges.

Monthly Wagering Contest: Players can win up to $500,000 USD in rewards based on current coin values. Those qualifying for rewards also receive lottery tickets distributed throughout the month.

VIP Program: Exclusive benefits for top players, including lower house edges, bet priority, increased exchange limits, private chat rooms, birthday bonuses, and more.

Join and catch the winning spirit!

CryptoGames continues to enhance the gaming experience by expanding offerings and keeping up with the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. Whether a seasoned player or new to the platform, now is an excellent time to explore the exciting world of crypto gaming.

Get Started Today:

Visit CryptoGames to start playing, and stay tuned for more exciting updates!



