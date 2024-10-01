Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Revised Third Quarter Production and Capital Guidance

MIDLAND, Texas, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback” or the “Company”) today announced revised Q3 2024 production and capital guidance. This guidance has been updated to give effect to the Endeavor Energy Resources, L.P. (“Endeavor”) merger, which was completed on September 10, 2024.



REVISED THIRD QUARTER 2024 GUIDANCE

Q3 2024 oil production guidance of 319 – 321 MBO/d (565 – 569 MBOE/d)

Q3 2024 cash CAPEX guidance of $675 – $700 million

