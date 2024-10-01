‘An Incredible Privilege’: Henry Ford Health & Ascension Michigan Launch New Organization

DETROIT, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Henry Ford Health and Ascension Michigan today officially launched their newly combined organization, solidifying their shared commitment to Detroiters, Michiganders and everyone seeking the very best in compassionate, results-focused healthcare. The joint venture will dramatically impact the health and wellness of the communities it serves – improving outcomes, access to care and experience; prioritizing population health and value-based care; advancing innovation, academic medicine, and complex care; fostering economic mobility and unparalleled career opportunities; and championing equity for all.

Under the leadership of President and CEO Bob Riney, Henry Ford Health now employs approximately 50,000 team members at more than 550 sites across Michigan – with 13 acute care hospitals; three behavioral health facilities including two world-class addiction treatment centers; a state-of-the-art orthopedics and sports medicine facility; multiple cancer care destinations including the Brigitte Harris Cancer Pavilion, Henry Ford Health’s premier location in Detroit; and more options than ever for primary care for patients and families across the region.

“We know what an incredible privilege our healthcare mission is – and today I join our 50,000 amazing team members in taking a monumental leap forward for those we serve,” said Riney. “From Detroit to Grand Blanc, from Jackson to Southfield, from Macomb to our Downriver communities, and everything in between, we’re committed to making the impossible, possible – everyday – for those we serve.”

The acute care hospitals that are now part of Henry Ford Health are: Ascension Genesys Hospital; Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren and Madison Heights Campuses; Ascension Providence Hospital, Novi and Southfield Campuses; Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital; Ascension River District Hospital; and Ascension St. John Hospital. These hospitals’ related sites of care, as well as Ascension Brighton Center for Recovery, are also included. Sites will be renamed and rebranded to Henry Ford Health, with patients and team members seeing the brand on temporary interior and exterior signage as early as today, and on permanent signage over the next few years.

Henry Ford Health is launching outreach to its patient community this week – letting patients know they can continue to see their existing doctors, make appointments, and visit facilities as they always have. At the same time, the joint venture now provides more options for those who may want to transition to providers or sites closer to home; see a specialist from the Henry Ford Medical Group or discover enrollment options for groundbreaking clinical trials and research; explore insurance plans from Health Alliance Plan (HAP) or take advantage of other healthcare retail options within the Henry Ford Health suite of offerings, such as eye care and pharmacy.

“From the very beginning, we have been committed to ensuring a seamless transition for our patients and communities,” said Dr. Adnan Munkarah, Henry Ford Health’s President, Clinical Enterprise & Chief Physician Executive. “At the same time, we are very excited to begin coordinating existing care and expanding services to surround our patients and members with everything they need to live healthy lives – rooted in improving access, experience and value.”

Henry Ford Health plans to invest in and fully integrate its now-expanded healthcare delivery network, creating greater opportunities to coordinate, grow, and adapt services and care settings to meet consumer needs – expanding access to care, lowering costs, and improving health outcomes, as well as delivering exceptional performance in quality, safety, and customer service. Among the most significant investments Henry Ford Health will make is to upgrade the electronic medical record platform at the Ascension Michigan facilities included in the joint venture, which is expected to benefit patients and care providers alike.

As Henry Ford Health works diligently to integrate its technology – from electronic heath records to its consumer facing website, henryford.com – the health system will provide ongoing resources to help patients and families navigate changes to features including ‘Find A Doctor,’ online scheduling, and questions about pricing and billing, and how to take advantage of Henry Ford MyChart.

Consistent with the commitment to maintaining the Catholic identity of the former Ascension Michigan hospitals and healthcare facilities included in the joint venture, sites that are currently Catholic will continue to provide faith-based care, and the Providence, St. John and Genesys hospital names will be maintained, in conjunction with Henry Ford Health. All existing Henry Ford Health facilities will continue to operate as they have – offering the same services patients have come to expect.

“Today, we embark on a new chapter in our journey,” said Ascension Senior Vice President Carol Schmidt, who will support the first phase of transition and integration as Senior Integration Advisor, Henry Ford Health. “This joint venture will not only enhance our capabilities, but also set the stage for sustainable growth and success. By combining our strengths, we are better equipped to innovate and respond to the evolving needs of those we are privileged to serve.”

By coming together, the combined organization will provide expanded career pathways and increased opportunities for career development and advancement across more sites, and in more areas, as well as amplifying Henry Ford Health’s capabilities to attract, train, and grow top talent.

Already among Michigan’s top funded academic institutions, Henry Ford Health is also poised to expand its academic enterprise – focused on complex care and research with immediate clinical applications, particular in cancer care; growing population health learnings and capabilities; and expanding health equity and health disparities research in multiple areas including maternal and fetal health.

